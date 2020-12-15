Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Announces Holiday 2020 Campaign

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is excited to today share news of its 2020 Holiday Campaign, which encompasses everything from updated fruit sticker and tag designs to a new message on sustainability as the country enters the holiday 2020 season.

Fresh Del Monte is excited to take an integrated approach to wishing consumers a happy holiday this year through promotional packaging. Rolling out now at select retailers nationwide, consumers everywhere can be on the lookout for Fresh Del Monte’s new holiday inspired tags. Featuring fun and festive designs that capture the spirit of the winter holidays, banana and pineapple fans will be delighted to see updated stickers and pineapple tags that celebrate the season. Promotional packaging for the Del Monte Gold® and Honeyglow® pineapples, as well as DEL MONTE® bananas, will be displayed in select stores until December 25th.

In addition, Fresh Del Monte has introduced a new video campaign featuring the Del Monte Gold® pineapple, filmed on its Carbon Neutral Certified farm in Costa Rica. With the idea of giving back to the Earth by taking good care of it in return and farming sustainably in mind, Del Monte Fresh Produce urges consumers to think about the planet this holiday season, and enjoy a pineapple that is cultivated responsibly on a sustainable farm.

“We have so much exciting news to share with our consumers this holiday season,” said Pablo Rivero, vice president of Marketing, Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. “It is our greatest joy to be able to embrace the holiday spirit by updating our packaging in such a uniquely festive way, and to highlight our sustainable pineapple program this year. 2020 has certainly been a unique year for everyone, but our team is proud of the work they have done and excited to share the results with everyone.”

Finally, Fresh Del Monte is also offering consumers a fun and festive giveaway this December, wherein all consumers who celebrate the season by creating snowmen and adorning them with Fresh Del Monte products (and then tag @delmontefresh in a photo of their creation on Instagram) will be entered to win an Instant Pot! For full rules and details, please stay tuned to Fresh Del Monte’s social channels over the coming weeks.

