Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Announces the Resignation of Danny Dumas From the Company

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. (“Del Monte Fresh”) announces that Danny Dumas has decided to leave the company effective May 29, 2020. During his tenure of over 20 years with the company, Danny has held several positions, including, Vice President Operations, Europe & Africa, Vice President North America Sales & Product Management (Banana and Pineapple Programs), as well as District Sales Manager, Canada.

“We extend our appreciation and gratitude to Danny for all his many contributions over the years and wish him well in his next endeavor,” said Youssef Zakharia, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Del Monte Fresh Produce is also pleased to announce that Annunciata (Nucci) Cerioli is expanding her responsibilities from SVP, Operations, North America to include sales and product management for North America and is promoted to the new role of Senior Vice President, North America effective May 13, 2020. In this role, Nucci will lead the Company’s North American region in the development and execution of regional sales, operations and product management strategies and programs to deliver long-term and sustainable business growth for the region.

Nucci joined the company in November 2018 and has over 25 years of experience in Operations and Supply Chain with companies like Kellogg, Borden and Libbey, including functional depth in manufacturing, logistics, quality assurance and safety. Nucci also has experience in business turnaround, network optimization and the implementation of global manufacturing systems.

“I am delighted to have Nucci bring her experience, creativity and strong leadership capabilities to the combined operations, sales and product management function for our North America region and to recognize her for the outstanding work and contributions she has brought to our company over the past 18 months,” said Youssef Zakharia, President and Chief Operating Officer. “I am confident that our consolidated operations, sales and product management function for North America under Nucci’s leadership will further enhance efficiencies and drive growth in the region.”

About Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. markets its products in North America under the Del Monte® brand (as well as other brands), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for 125 years. Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.