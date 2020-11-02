Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Debuts New Petit Pinkglow Pineapple in Dallas, TX

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is excited to announce the launch of its newest product, the Petit Pinkglow™ Pineapple, exclusively in the Dallas market. A mini version of the productthat took the internet by storm earlier this month, the Petit Pinkglow™ is a novel pineapple with a pink interior, uniquely grown by Fresh Del Monte. This adorable pink pineapple is unique to the market, and will be available for purchase and same day delivery throughout the Dallas area beginning today only at www.myfreshdelmonte.com.

This “Jewel of the Jungle™” is produced in ultra-limited harvests, uniquely and specially grown by the expert growers at Fresh Del Monte, and is found to be both juicier and sweeter than a traditional pineapple. With a delicious and completely unique taste, the Petit Pinkglow™ Pineapple boasts notes of candy aromatics and is sure to delight consumers of all ages. Boasting a distinctive beauty from the moment it is sliced, this treat is perfect for transforming a pina colada into a pink-a-colada and for so much more. Each Petit Pinkglow™ Pineapple is over-the-top and perfectly pink, created to enhance dishes and Instagram feeds alike with its splendor.

“We are so excited to be officially launching our new Petit Pinkglow™ Pineapple in the Dallas market,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte. “After receiving such a great response with the launch of the Pinkglow™ Pineapple earlier this month, we know that our consumers are going to love this smaller version – which is perfect for small gatherings special date nights or even as a fun gift for the person who has everything!”

Grown in the exotic Costa Rican jungle, this exclusive product, sixteen years in the making, can take up to 24 months to grow and is truly one-of-a-kind. Petit Pinkglow™ Pineapples are harvested by hand with their crowns replanted to increase the volume of crops and reduce waste. While consumers will notice that their Petit Pinkglow™ Pineapple arrives without its crown, Fresh Del Monte can ensure that by removing and replanting each crown before shipping, it will be sustainably cultivating the next crop of this magnificent rarity.

Launched in 2020, www.myfreshdelmonte.com offers consumers the opportunity to place their orders of fresh, wholesome produce and have it conveniently delivered straight to their door. With over 200 available SKUs of both Fresh Del Monte produce and Mann Packing products, Dallas-based shoppers are able to fill their virtual carts with all of their favorite fruits and veggies and can be sure that they will arrive to them at peak freshness and ready to eat after being hand-picked by a Fresh Del Monte Produce expert.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A Inc. has been a market leader in growing and shipping premium quality fresh produce for several decades and a recognized authority in the fruit industry. For more information on fresh products from Del Monte®, including products and promotions, please visit www.delmontefresh.com, or keep up with the brand on Instagram or YouTube @delmontefresh.

