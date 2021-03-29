Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc to Relaunch MAG.nificent Melon

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is excited to announce the relaunch of its MAG.nificent® Melon. The MAG.nificent® Melon provides consumers with consistency and takes the guesswork out of purchasing cantaloupes. Each melon meets the highest standards for appearance, flavor, texture and aroma.

Grown specifically with consumers’ needs in mind, the MAG.nificent® Melon has a more pleasant and concentrated aroma compared to traditional cantaloupes. The melon can be identified by its rich golden outer shell and the juicy inner flesh of the fruit offers consumers a source of fiber, Vitamin C, and carotene. The higher Brix content, which includes the amount of sugars, vitamins, minerals, proteins and other solids, creates an extra sweet flavor for a more delightful tasting cantaloupe. Additionally, the MAG.nificent® Melon was developed to have a smaller seed cavity, which provides consumers with more enjoyable fruit and value per melon.

“We are excited to reintroduce the MAG.nificent® Melon to consumers,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President Marketing North America, Fresh Del Monte. “We take pride in the reliability of MAG.nificent® Melon’s sweet, juicy and delicious taste and we look forward to seeing our consumers throughout the country enjoy it as much as we do.”

The MAG.nificent® Melon is now available at select Walmart, H-E-B, Kroger and Sam’s Club stores throughout the USA. As with all other Fresh Del Monte products, the MAG.nificent® Melon follows sustainable practices for planting, harvesting and transporting.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. has been a market leader in growing and shipping premium quality fresh produce for several decades and a recognized authority in the fruit industry. For more information on Del Monte® products, including recipes and promotions, please visit www.delmontefresh.com, or keep up with the brand on Instagram or YouTube @delmontefresh.

