Delaware Incentives Proved Unfruitful in Del Monte Project

Delaware Business Times Produce December 31, 2020

NEWARK — Although the arrival of one of America’s largest food processors was touted as an early economic development win for the Carney administration, the Pencader Corporate Center project never saw a job created, according to officials.

Just three months into Gov. John Carney’s first term, he said in an April 2017 release that he was looking forward to the 160,000-square-foot plant “come alive again, bringing with it new jobs to our state.”

It appears the nearly $1 million in taxpayer-backed incentives weren’t enough to get Del Monte Fresh Produce to transform the space into a key food distribution point in North America though.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Delaware Business Times

Related Articles

Produce

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Debuts Novel Pink Pineapple, Pinkglow

October 13, 2020 Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is excited to officially announce the launch of its newest product, the exclusive and luxurious Pinkglow™ Pineapple. The Pinkglow™ Pineapple is a novel pineapple with a pink interior, new and uniquely grown by Fresh Del Monte.