Demand for Organic Produce Continues to Grow

The market for organic produce is booming, with consumers looking for convenience and diverse options among organic fruits and vegetables. Health concerns and affordable pricing are driving sales among consistent organic shoppers, while converting conventional produce consumers to try organic produce.

“Organic produce remains a growing segment of the produce department,” says Cassie Howard, senior director of category management and marketing at Sunkist Growers Inc., Valencia, CA. “We continue to see new shoppers enter the organic category, and our research shows that as consumers learn more about organic offerings, they are willing to try unfamiliar choices.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Produce Business

