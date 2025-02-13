Derlea Launches Convenient Diced Onion and Caramelized Onion Products with Targeted Marketing Campaign

Influencer partnerships and strategic outreach aim to drive awareness and sales of time-saving onion products in a retail jar

TORONTO, Canada — Derlea Brand Foods proudly announces the launch of its newest pantry essentials: Diced Onion and Caramelized Onion. These ready-to-use products are designed to deliver convenience, quality, and efficiency, making meal preparation easier than ever for busy Canadians.

To support the launch, Derlea is working with food specialist agency, 6 Seeds to roll out a strategic marketing campaign targeting food media and influencers nationwide. Running through February, the campaign invites Canadians to “Save your time. Save your tears. Fall in love with flavour!” by embracing these convenient onion solutions.

Key initiatives include partnerships with top-tier influencers to create engaging social media content that demonstrates the versatility and ease of using Derlea’s Diced Onion and Caramelized Onion. Accompanied by creative hashtags like #TearFreeValentine and #SaveYourTearsCooking, and #UnValentinSansLarmes and #CuisinezSansLarmes in French, the campaign aims to spark conversation and inspire time-saving, tasty meal ideas.

“These new products are more than just convenient,” says Salvatore Geraci, President & Founder, Derlea Brand Foods. “These are a game-changer for busy people and cooks who want to elevate their meals without spending extra time in the kitchen. We take the work and the tears out of meal prep. We’re excited to bring this innovation to Canadian households and know they will love the flavour.”

The Diced Onion and Caramelized Onion join Derlea’s family of high-quality products line which includes Minced Garlic, Minced Ginger, Garlic Spread, Basil Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, all proudly crafted in Canada.

Derlea’s new Onion products can be found at major retailers across Canada including: Loblaws, Superstore, Giant Tiger, Freshco, Longo’s, Metro, Food Basics, Super C, Sobeys/IGA Quebec.

For additional information, please contact: inquiries@derlea.com

About Derlea Brand Foods:

For nearly 50 years, Derlea Brand Foods has been a trusted staple in Canadian households. Canadian family owned and operated, renowned for its fresh, convenient and high-quality ingredients, available coast to coast. Derlea continues to innovate with products that help consumers save time and love the flavour of every dish. For more information, please visit https://www.derlea.ca/.