Developing Sweetpotatoes that are Fit to Fight Pests

Researchers at the ARS U.S. Vegetable Laboratory in Charleston, SC, are identifying new sources of sweetpotatoes, watermelons, and peppers that are resistant to certain pests that cause substantial damage each year to these crops. One type of pest, the guava root-knot nematode, causes millions in yield losses every year, which affects both farmers and consumers.

Researchers have identified one promising sweetpotato cultivar – USDA-10-185 – that has shown high levels of resistance to the guava root-knot nematode as well as resistance to other crop insects. If approved for release, this sweetpotato could be a game changer for farmers.

