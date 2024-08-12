Developing Sweetpotatoes that are Fit to Fight Pests

USDA/Tellus Produce August 12, 2024

Researchers at the ARS U.S. Vegetable Laboratory in Charleston, SC, are identifying new sources of sweetpotatoes, watermelons, and peppers that are resistant to certain pests that cause substantial damage each year to these crops. One type of pest, the guava root-knot nematode, causes millions in yield losses every year, which affects both farmers and consumers. 

Researchers have identified one promising sweetpotato cultivar – USDA-10-185 – that has shown high levels of resistance to the guava root-knot nematode as well as resistance to other crop insects. If approved for release, this sweetpotato could be a game changer for farmers. 

To learn more, visit USDA’s Tellus

Related Articles

Produce

North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month:

North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission  Produce September 26, 2023

The North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission (NCSPC), made up of 400 sweetpotato growers along with packers, processors, and business associates announces the launch of their new e-cookbook Sweet Celebrations: Hispanic Heritage Month. The promotion is a tribute to the Hispanic community whose vibrant cultures and traditions have intertwined with sweetpotatoes from both a cultivation as well as culinary cuisine throughout much of history.