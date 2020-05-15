DiMare Fresh Approved By USDA for the “Farmers to Families Food Box” Program

DALLAS, Texas – DiMare Fresh, a value-added distribution company specializing in produce and floral, has been selected to partner with USDA “Farmers to Families Food Box” program. Being one of the few vertically integrated growers, DiMare Fresh will supply product through their distribution facilities in Texas to service nonprofit entities throughout the Southwest. The company will begin deliveries on Friday, May 15th as outlined by the USDA.

DiMare Fresh will utilize the USDA funds in their Texas operations in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston which have been impacted with the loss of foodservice business. The direct store delivery model in both locations will be a seamless transition from distribution direct to restaurants to eligible nonprofits.

“We are honored to be a part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program to fully utilize our southwest distribution centers to help families in need,” said Tony DiMare, an owner of family-owned and operated DiMare Fresh. “Aside from helping those in need of fresh food in the communities we serve, we’re also able to help other growers move their surplus of fresh U.S. produce.”

DiMare Fresh has long standing relationships with local and regional food banks and other nonprofits, such as the Houston Food Bank, North Texas Food Bank, Community Table and Brighter Bites. This funding will allow for DiMare Fresh to expand to other hunger relief organizations and operations working to provide those in need with fresh food.

“This partnership with DiMare Fresh will ensure Brighter Bites families in Houston and Austin continue to receive fresh, immune-boosting produce at a time when they need it most,” said Brighter Bites Director of Sourcing Jennifer Boone. “The program will allow us to expand our reach in those cities by more than 30%, and we’re grateful to DiMare for trusting Brighter Bites to distribute their product with the greatest care and consideration.”

As part of this program, the USDA will exercise authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute up to $3 billion in agricultural products to those in need. With this, the USDA has partnered with regional and local distributors whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities, to purchase fresh produce, dairy, and meat.

For additional information and company updates, please visit www.dimarefresh.com.

About DiMare Fresh

DiMare Fresh is a provider of value-added distribution services in the form of repacking, ripening, consolidation and delivery of refrigerated food, specializing in produce and floral. We are proud of the DiMare name and reputation of integrity that was originally built as a tomato grower and repacker and is now expanded through our service and distribution network.