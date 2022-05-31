DiMuto Welcome Patrick Vizzone to its Board of Directors

Singapore – DiMuto, a global AgriFood Trade Solutions company, announced the appointment of Patrick Vizzone to its Board of Directors.

Patrick Vizzone brings over three decades of corporate and investment banking experience in food, agribusiness and Asian markets. He is currently the managing director and head of AgriFood for Asia-Pacific alternatives group at Franklin Templeton. Previously, he was the international head of Food, Beverage & Agribusiness and Head of Hong Kong Coverage at the ANZ Banking Group. Prior to that he was Asian head of institutional banking and head of food and agribusiness at National Australia Bank.

Gary Loh, Founder and CEO of DiMuto commented, “We are pleased to welcome Patrick to the DiMuto Board. Patrick’s wealth of knowledge and experience with the Agribusiness and banking industry, particularly in Asia, will enhance DiMuto’s board and help shape the company’s future. We look forward to having his valuable perspective on our board.”

“I am delighted to join DiMuto’s Board of Directors. I believe there are significant opportunities to create value, and I am eager to collaborate with the team and my fellow Directors to guide the company’s strategy for long-term success,” said Patrick Vizzone, Board Member of DiMuto.

Patrick Vizzone joins existing board members including Gary Loh, Claire Pribula, Managing Director of The Yield Lab Asia Pacific, as well as Ryan Gwee, Managing Director of Asia Capital Pioneers Group and Chairman of Aleta Planet.

About DiMuto

DiMuto provides agrifood companies with data they can see and trust, down to every single product of every trade, where they can easily see all that is happening for every trade transaction in an organized manner, on one single platform.

DiMuto simplifies every step of global trade – from produce, trade to market, DiMuto provide sales, marketing, operations, financing and insurance tools so businesses can trade better.

Equipped with a data-backed growth roadmap, companies can now navigate the complex global trade landscape with ease and focus on what matters – growing a thriving international business.

With Visible Trade, DiMuto powers companies and the world forward with confidence.

Since 2019, DiMuto has successfully tracked and traced over millions of pieces in produce and millions in dollars of trade value on our platform, working with a global portfolio of clients in over ten countries and five continents. DiMuto is founded by Chief Executive Officer Mr Gary Loh, who is also the Executive Chairman of First Alverstone Group. For more information, please visit www.dimuto.io.