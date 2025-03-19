Discover Giorgio’s Hot N’ Spicy Lineup at the International Pizza Expo

Blandon, PA – Giorgio, a leader in fresh and value-added mushrooms, is set to make a flavorful impact at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas from March 25-27. Attendees can visit Giorgio’s booth to explore an exciting lineup of innovative products, including the new Hot N’ Spicy line of stuffed mushrooms and stuffed peppers designed to bring bold flavors to pizza menus everywhere.

Mushrooms are a staple pizza pairing. As pizza trends continue to evolve, mushrooms remain a must-have ingredient, offering unmatched umami depth, texture, and versatility. Giorgio’s latest value-added items provide pizzerias and foodservice operators with convenient, high-quality solutions that enhance menu offerings while maintaining operational efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to showcase our latest innovations at the National Pizza Expo, where we’ll highlight how mushrooms and premium ingredients can transform pizza into a true culinary experience,” said Bryan Shelton, VP of Sales and Marketing at Giorgio. “Our Hot N’ Spicy line is crafted to meet the growing demand for bold, dynamic flavors while offering pizzerias high-quality, labor-saving solutions that enhance efficiency without compromising taste.”

Giorgio’s value-added items are the perfect pairing for pizza menus, offering ready-to-use dishes that enhance flavor profiles without added prep time. Giorgio’s Hot N’ Spicy line features a lineup of Jalapeño, Nashville Hot and Fiery Sriracha Stuffed Mushrooms as well as Cheese and Imitation Bacon Stuffed Jalapeños, offering a delicious and on-trend solution for operators looking to set their pies apart.

Visit Giorgio at Booth #702 at the International Pizza Expo to sample the Hot N’ Spicy line and discover how their premium mushroom and pepper products can take pizza offerings to the next level.

About Giorgio Fresh

Since 1928, Giorgio Fresh, the premier grower, packer and shipper of mushrooms, has enjoyed a long-standing reputation for providing the worldwide retail and food service industry with the finest quality mushrooms. A family-owned business with a family tradition of excellence, the Giorgio brand has come to stand for quality and integrity nationally. For more information, visit Giorgio online at www.giorgiofresh.com