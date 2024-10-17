DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic Anticipate a Thriving Citrus Season Ahead

Chelsea, MA – DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic are thrilled to announce that they are well-prepared for the upcoming California citrus season. With a large navel crop on the horizon, DiSilva Fruit expects increased volumes of cara cara navels and blood oranges, setting the stage for an exceptional season filled with delicious, vitamin-packed organic and conventional citrus.

DiSilva Fruit’s current program offerings include a diverse range of citrus varieties, including navels, mandarins, grapefruit, lemons, and limes, along with specialty items such as heirloom navels, cara cara navels, blood oranges, minneolas, stem-and-leaf murcotts, satsumas, golden nuggets, pummelos, and melo golds.

Strong Grower Partnerships Ensure Quality and Availability

The upcoming season looks promising, with anticipated increases in fruit volumes across various varieties. A large navel crop will provide ample opportunities for promotions, and retailers can expect a rich selection of cara cara navels and blood oranges. While fruit sizes are expected to be smaller across varieties, this will not compromise quality. In fact, smaller fruit often translates to more concentrated flavor, making it an excellent time to promote bagged citrus options.

As Alden Guptill, Sales Manager at DiSilva Fruit, notes, “The demand for citrus continues to rise as consumers seek the health benefits of these immune-boosting fruits. With navel oranges offering over 100% of the recommended daily vitamin C, we see a fantastic opportunity for retailers to highlight the nutritional value while providing a great tasting experience.”

Focus on Quality and Consistency

As consumers become more price-conscious, Morning Kiss Organic and DiSilva Fruit are committed to providing high-quality citrus at competitive price points, ensuring a successful season for our retail partners. “Thanks to our extensive grower network, we can guarantee consistent year-round programs for our customers, not only during the California citrus season but throughout the entire year,” adds Nelly Czajkowski, Sales Manager at Morning Kiss Organic.

Freshness and Customization

DiSilva Fruit citrus programs are freshly packed to order in customizable packaging, which minimizes spoilage and protects the bottom line for retailers. Daily deliveries ensure that customers receive the highest quality and best-tasting selection available, reinforcing our dedication to excellence.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic, part of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit, and Arrowfarms, is headquartered in Massachusetts. We specialize in providing organic produce year-round, with a wide range of customizable, packed-to-order formats, including 2lb bags and bulk cartons. Our unique packaging solutions minimize waste and increase product turnover, providing cost-effective options for both consumers and retailers. We are dedicated to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, ensuring fresh, non-GMO products are delivered daily to stores and distribution centers.