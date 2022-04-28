DiSilva Fruit Summer Citrus Preview

Chelsea, MA – Imported summer citrus from DiSilva Fruit will have you feeling refreshed this summer! The summer citrus season runs from July through October. Partnering with organic and conventional growers, offerings will include Navels and Cara-Cara Navels from South Africa and Chile, Mandarins from Peru, South African and Chile, and Lemons from Argentina, Chile, and Mexico.



“Citrus is a great way to cool down and re-energize when the weather heats up,” says Alden Guptill of DiSilva Fruit. “Early indications from South Africa and Chile show an excellent crop and great opportunities for summer promotions.”



From fresh squeezed juices to salad toppers, citrus is a delicious treat. These invigorating fruits are rich in vitamins and plant compounds, which are known to boost immunity. An excellent source of fiber, studies also show that antioxidants found in citrus fruits increase heart and brain health and decrease the risk of disease.



This season DiSilva Fruit will offer Mandarins, Navels and Cara-Cara Navels in 3lb and 4lb consumer packages as well as standard citrus cartons. Lemons will be available in both 2lb and 1lb consumer packages as well as standard citrus cartons.



About DiSilva Fruit

DiSilva Fruit is part of the Arrowfarms family of companies, headquartered in Massachusetts. DiSilva Fruit’s products are available year-round in a range of customizable formats and innovative packaging solutions. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available.

