Divine Flavor adds Jeremy Giovannetti as Melons Category Manager

NOGALES, AZ – Nogales-based produce distributor and grower, Divine Flavor, announced they have added Jeremy Giovannetti to the company’s sales team as he will be overseeing category management for the firm’s melon program.

As the Melon category manager, his role will be to strengthen the company’s well-established programs out of Sonora, Mexico in the fall and spring timeframe—with an aim to focus on fostering responsible growth, with an emphasis on quality, consistency, and exceptional customer service.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Divine Flavor having known their team and seeing their operations firsthand throughout the years,” says Giovannetti.

“By drilling down into the details and identifying areas for continuous improvement, I aim to elevate the program from good to great, driving both short-term success and long-term growth.”

Giovannetti brings a wealth of experience to the Divine Flavor company, with over 35 years in the produce industry, specializing in melons. He began his career in the late 80s working with his family’s business, Half Moon Fruit and Produce Co, where he was involved in growing, packing, shipping and exporting honeydews, cantaloupes, and mixed melons.

Giovannetti grew up in California as a fifth-generation grower, packer, shipper, and exporter of melons. His experience spans the entire supply chain, from farm-to-fork, and has been directly involved in every stage of getting melons to market—growing, harvesting, packing, and shipping.

After Timco was acquired by Robinson Fresh (C.H. Robinson) in the early 2010s, Giovannetti served as the Melon Category Manager for seven years. In 2019, Giovanetti briefly stepped away from the Ag business as he pursued other passions, but he mentioned his time away has only reinforced his love for the industry and he couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to return.

“Divine Flavor’s grower-packer-shipper model resonates deeply with me, bringing me back to my roots in the melon industry,” Giovannetti explains. “I can say with confidence, due to my close relationship with Carlos Bon and Alan Aguirre, there are very few companies who care about their land, employees, and clients the way Divine Flavor does, and I’m grateful for this chance and look forward to helping grow the melon program while contributing to the company’s continued success.”

“Alan and I have tried recruiting Jeremy for some time now as we’ve known him for more than 15 years, and it’s an honor to finally have him be here,” say Carlos Bon of Divine Flavor. “We’re very excited not only because of what Jeremy does, his knowledge for this industry, and his overall demeanor, but because he’s a good person, which is one of the most important factors Divine Flavor looks for when adding members to our team. His values align with ours and we could not be happier to have him join the Divine Flavor family.”

Divine Flavor’s melon season will resume later this spring as the company will have offerings of conventional and organic seedless watermelons, mini watermelons, cantaloupes/honeydews, and Hami melons, which the company is one of the only growers in Mexico to have this melon type. The melon program in Mexico typically runs from late April through June.