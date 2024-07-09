DMA Solutions Marks 20 Years Serving the Fresh Produce Industry

DALLAS, TX – DMA Solutions, a pioneering force in fresh produce marketing, proudly commemorates its 20th anniversary in 2024. Two decades of innovation, creativity, and unparalleled dedication have positioned DMA Solutions as a consistent beacon of excellence in the industry.

DMA Solutions has been a trusted guide for over 200 businesses it has served since the company’s inception in 2004. Known for their expertise in digital marketing, DMA was one of the first companies in the fresh produce industry to lead brands through the adoption of social media, email marketing and consumer-friendly, mobile-optimized website development. Remaining committed to its core value to “be helpful first”, the company has pioneered a blog with over 2,000 weekly subscribers, launched a nationally recognized podcast, hosted educational webinars, offering all of it for free to eager marketers and developing leaders.

“After selling fresh produce for ten years, I realized that there was an opportunity to elevate marketing as a solution to increase sales and raise awareness to shoppers about fresh produce; the people who grow it, the stories, and the passion. As a result, I founded DMA Solutions,” said founder and CEO, Dan’l Mackey Almy. “Today, our business is dialed in. We know who we are, what we stand for and who we serve. We’re so grateful to our clients, partners and team members throughout the years who have made our journey extraordinarily joyful, often challenging and ultimately successful.”

As part of the company’s evolution, DMA will continue to provide free resources to marketers and leaders and intends to develop new services to help marketers address their biggest problems today which include time management and budget constraints.

“We recognize that prices are up, and marketing budgets are tight,” said Megan Zweig, President of DMA Solutions. “We have listened to the industry and are available to guide marketers to be more efficient with their time and set their businesses up for sales success.”

Rooted in their core values and passion for fresh produce, DMA will continue to serve the fresh produce industry and will continue to add new industries to their portfolio to expand their digital marketing expertise to businesses doing good work in the world and who need a well-positioned brand.

“Helpful first and better every day; these are our core values and the perspective we need to propel our business forward,” said Mackey Almy. “With my network expanding in New York, I’m excited for DMA to support organizations and businesses including food, the arts, and culturally based organizations. The future is bright and we’re ready for it!”

