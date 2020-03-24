DMA Solutions Offers Free Communications Consultation to Brands and Marketers During this Unprecedented Time

DALLAS, TX – DMA Solutions is now offering companies within the fresh food space a free communications consultation to thoughtfully position consumer messaging and communications during this unparalleled time.

The spread of COVID-19 and frequent shutdowns have people talking about fresh produce and food more than ever. Each and every day, DMA Solutions is at the forefront of communication with consumers on behalf of fresh produce brands.

“We understand the challenges that marketers are facing relative to their communications with the consumer,” said Dan’l Mackey Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions. “It would be our pleasure to assist any company within the fresh produce supply chain to help create compelling and useful information for shoppers.”

According to GlobeNewswire, 66 percent of social media users believe their social media usage habit will increase in the event they are confined to their home due to the Coronavirus. DMA understands that people are seeking to connect with brands they trust to find comfort and inspiration-based content that relates to their increased at-home realities.

“While some companies are tempted to take a back seat and stay quiet, the reality is, fresh produce remains extremely top-of-mind for consumers,” added Almy. “Now is the time for marketers to provide helpful and clear communication through email marketing, social media and website content to serve customers and consumers.”

Marketers or companies interested in a free communications consultation can schedule a call HERE. The DMA team will be in contact within 24 hours to talk through the communications and messaging challenges companies and brands are faced with.

To learn more about DMA Solutions, visitwww.dma-solutions.com/home or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

# # #

About DMA Solutions

DMA Solutions is a niche marketing agency serving the fresh produce industry driven by a mission to increase demand that will ultimately inspire consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. DMA Solutions works to help their fresh produce clients achieve business goals with measurable marketing strategies that reach both consumer and trade audiences. With a successful track record in fresh produce marketing, DMA Solutions provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their clients’ individual needs. To learn more about DMA Solutions, the company’s work and its team of marketers, visit www.dma-solutions.com and the The Core blog, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.