DMA Solutions Offers Virtual Event Support Ahead of Fresh Summit

DALLAS, TX – As “virtual” becomes the new norm in 2020, DMA Solutions announces new service offerings to brands within the fresh produce industry to specifically support virtual event strategy and coordination. For Fresh Summit participants, DMA Solutions has created tailored services to help brands stand out in an effort to attract buyers in this new virtual event space.

As each virtual tradeshow and event will offer different marketing opportunities for fresh produce companies, DMA Solutions will work to ensure each team has a plan of action to produce results. From public relations and video creation support to a full-service Fresh Summit trade show package, DMA Solutions has created specific services to help fresh produce brands capitalize on virtual opportunities. A full list of services and starting prices can be found on DMA Solution’s website.

“As a marketing agency, we’re being asked to prove the value of participation in virtual events,” said Dan’l Mackey Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions. “Like so many in our industry, we’re also experiencing virtual event participation for the first time. But we know for sure that no matter the format, a solid marketing plan that aligns with the company’s goals is the best way to prove value in just about any marketing activity or investment. This holds true for Fresh Summit and is the reason we’ve created services that are specifically designed to help.”

Interested companies are encouraged to request support on DMA Solution’s website by September 15 to receive marketing solutions ahead of the show. Fresh produce brands can also register for Marketing Matters, DMA’s interactive webinar series focused on marketing fresh, as the company plans to cover “Planning for a Virtual Fresh Summit” on September 3.

To learn more about DMA Solutions and upcoming webinars, visit www.dma-solutions.com/home or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About DMA Solutions

DMA Solutions, a niche marketing agency serving the fresh produce industry, is driven by a mission to increase demand that will ultimately inspire consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. DMA Solutions has worked for 16 years to help fresh produce clients achieve business goals with measurable marketing strategies that reach both consumer and trade audiences. With a successful track record in fresh produce marketing, DMA Solutions provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their clients’ individual needs.