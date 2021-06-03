DMA Solutions Releases Summer Schedule For Marketing Matters Webinar Series

DALLAS, TX – DMA Solutions announces the 2021 summer topics and dates for its interactive webinar series, Marketing Matters. The topics were chosen to prepare marketers for the second half of the year by highlighting current and relevant subject matter.

Upcoming topics include:

June 24 – Reaching Gen Z: Realities and Expectations for Fresh Produce Marketers

DMA Solutions’ growing webinar series will cover a variety of topics that are meant to be informative and discussion based. Megan Zweig, Marci Allen and Mackenzie Wortham will be presenting key information and facts as well as insights and best practices for marketing in the fresh food space.

“The topics we present during the webinars are those that we believe are most impactful to food marketers today,” said Megan Zweig, vice president of DMA Solutions. “It’s our intent to provide fresh produce marketers with both strategic concepts and tactical next steps to help them elevate their brands and increase the consumption of fresh and good-for-you foods.”

DMA Solutions launched Marketing Matters to offer fresh produce marketers a forum for learning, sharing and fostering an open dialogue. Over the past year, DMA has hosted over 250 attendees from 165 different companies within the produce industry. For those interested in joining this growing number, registration can be found HERE.

To stay up-to-date on upcoming Marketing Matters webinars or to learn more about DMA Solutions, visit dma-solutions.com

About DMA Solutions, Inc.

About DMA Solutions, Inc.

DMA Solutions, Inc. is a marketing agency serving the fresh produce industry driven by a mission to increase demand for fresh fruits and vegetables. DMA Solutions, Inc. works to help their fresh produce clients achieve business goals with measurable marketing strategies that reach both consumer and trade audiences. With a successful track record in fresh produce marketing, DMA Solutions, Inc. provides a full spectrum of marketing services with quantifiable results to fit each of their clients' individual needs.