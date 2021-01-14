DMA Solutions Unveils Marketing Matters Webinar Topics to Kick Off 2021

DALLAS, TX – DMA Solutions is pleased to announce the January and February 2021 discussion topics and dates for its Marketing Matters webinars, with more to be announced throughout the year.

DMA Solutions’ growing webinar series plans to cover a variety of topics that are both informative and discussion based. Dan’l Mackey Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions, and her team of marketers will present key information and facts, as well as invite expert panelists from the industry to share their insight.

Topics for January & February include:

January 21 – 2021 Trends: Food, Floral and Drinks

– 2021 Trends: Food, Floral and Drinks February 11 – Viva Fresh and Southern Exposure: What You Need to Know

– Viva Fresh and Southern Exposure: What You Need to Know February 25 – How 2020 Has Changed Shopper Behaviors

“We’ve fine-tuned our subject matter to feature the most helpful content in the New Year,” said Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions. “The topics we’re covering will help industry professionals make strategic decisions on behalf of their brands as we introduce important information on 2021 trends, tradeshows and shopper behavior.”

DMA Solutions launched Marketing Matters webinars to offer a forum for learning, sharing and an open dialogue. For those interested in attending upcoming webinars, registration can be found HERE.

