DMA Solutions Welcomes Leslie Simmons as New Marketing Strategist to the Agency

DALLAS – DMA Solutions, a full-service marketing agency serving the fresh food and floral industry, announces Leslie Simmons as a new team member and marketing strategist for the marketing agency.

Simmons joins DMA Solutions with over 10 years of experience in the fresh produce industry, as well as an additional six years working in advertising and marketing in New York City. At DMA, Simmons will provide marketing services and solutions to the agency’s clients as well as ensure business goals and objectives are being met.

“I am extremely proud to officially announce Leslie has joined the DMA team,” said Dan’l Mackey Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions. “Not only does Leslie’s extensive fresh produce expertise bring significant value to the clients we serve, her passion for serving both our industry and the people within it make her a great culture fit for our growing team.”

While Simmons began her career in marketing, her experience ranges across all aspects of the fresh produce supply chain between food safety, logistics, trade show planning, sales and operations. She is also heavily involved with industry associations through leadership, mentorship and elevating women in business.

“As a fresh produce marketer, I’ve always deeply appreciated DMA’s high-level expertise, helpful resources, and passion to elevate the produce and floral industry,” said Simmons. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to further support their excellent work!”

Simmons will be joining the DMA team this week on Marketing Matters, the company’s interactive webinar, to discuss the impact of private label on growers, retailers and consumers. This webinar will be live on November 18 at 1 PM CST. Those interested in attending can register HERE.

