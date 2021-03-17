DNO Produce Announces New Education Sales Director

COLUMBUS, OH—DNO Produce, Inc., a leading wholesale distributor and fresh-cut produce processor in Central Ohio, has promoted Kevin Allen to be the Education Sales Director.

This new role was created to help support the demand of fresh-cut, individually wrapped produce in the K-12 food service segment. “Over the past year our FRESHEALTH, fresh-cut line of products has grown significantly. Having a dedicated sales leader directing the outreach and support for this large segment is a huge benefit for our future growth.” said Jeremy Taylor, VP of Sales at DNO Produce.

Kevin has been a part of the DNO team as an outside sales account manager since 2018. During his time in the role he expanded the FRESHEALTH reach into new markets including; Western New York, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Kevin’s relationships and understanding of independent produce wholesalers has allowed him to continue to be successful. In his new role, he will focus on growth of the FRESHEALTHKIDS K-12 line in foodservice, along with additional higher education foodservice opportunities.

About DNO Produce:

Providing fresh, healthy and easy produce solutions has been at the core of the company since it was founded in 1989. Today, the Midwest fresh-cut processor and distributor supports business partnerships in over 15 states. The FRESHEALTH and FRESHEALTHKids fresh-cut products offer individually packed produce options for school food programs, retail grab-n-go, foodservice operations and meal kit offerings. For more information visit, www.dnoinc.com