DNO Produce Rallies Fresh Produce and Water Donation For Hurricane Ian Victims

COLUMBUS, OH — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, DNO Produce (DNO) has mobilized seven companies to donate 25,950 pounds of ready-to-eat produce and 350 cases of bottled water to storm victims. CityServe, a national collaborative network of churches, will distribute the donation to affected families.

Jeremy Taylor, DNO’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, initiated the donation after hearing about the storm. He quickly rallied trusted partners of DNO Produce to donate fresh, nutritious foods. “Hunger cannot wait,” explains Taylor. “In crisis times, we know fresh, nutritious, ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables are vital. It also sends a clear message: you are not alone. We are grateful to partner with CityServe to ensure Florida families are fed during this critical time. We encourage other companies in the fresh produce industry to help where they can.”

Families will receive citrus fruit from Dayka Hackett, Wonderful Halos mandarins Wonderful Citrus, apples and pears from DNO Produce, and potatoes from Caruso USA. KESI Management donated bottled water in collaboration with the Midwest Food Bank. Veritas Logistics, based in Cincinnati, OH, donated 1,525 miles of freight to transport the donated produce to storm-impacted areas. The donation was delivered on Sunday, October 9th.

“We are so thankful these companies came together to donate to the Hurricane Ian response where the devastation is vast, and the need is great,” said Karl Hargestam, CityServe Executive Director. “The produce and water will be delivered through our local church network directly to families impacted by the storm where the biggest need is fresh foods and drinkable water. We are grateful for their generosity.”

The donor list comprises several members of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Leadership Class 26, of which Taylor is a member. “As an association committed to increasing access to fresh fruits and vegetables, we are proud and inspired by the actions of Class 26,” said Nikki Wootten, IFPA’s Education and Program Manager. “In times like these, it is easy to feel overwhelmed. However, this class of rising industry leaders is one of action, reflecting the true heart and soul of the produce industry.”

Members of the International Fresh Produce Association Leadership Class 26:

Sonya Carillo, Wonderful Citrus

Kyle Hackett, Dayka Hackett

Austin Kirtley, KESI Management

Jeremy Taylor, DNO Produce

DNO Produce partner companies:

Caruso USA

Veritas Logistics

###

About DNO Produce: Committed to Healthy Made Easy, DNO Produce is a bulk and fresh-cut produce provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1989, the family-owned company provides fresh, healthy, ready-to-eat fruits and vegetables across the Midwest. DNO’s FRESHEALTH product line offers individually packaged produce for school nutrition programs, food service operations, retail grab-n-go, and meal kit offerings. Learn more at www.dnoproduce.com.