Dole Adds Three New Flavor-Forward Salad Kits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A global packaged salad and salad kits leader, Dole is extending its offerings with one new Chopped! and two new Premium salad kits that provide retailers, produce managers and their salad-loving customers with innovative new salad ingredients and flavor combinations.

Dole started shipping the three new SKUs to retail nationwide on June 3. Each kit serves 3-4 people for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.99.

DOLE® Sweet Kale Salad Kit (Premium Kit Category): DOLE ® Green Cabbage, Kale, shredded Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts and Radicchio topped with pepitas, dried cranberries and Dole’s Poppy Seed Dressing.

DOLE Green Cabbage, Kale, shredded Broccoli, Brussels Sprouts and Radicchio topped with pepitas, dried cranberries and Dole’s Poppy Seed Dressing. DOLE ® Blueberry Bliss Salad Kit (Premium Kit Category): DOLE ® Spinach, Baby Red Chard and Carrots topped with almonds, dried blueberries and Dole’s Blueberry Lemon Dressing.

DOLE Spinach, Baby Red Chard and Carrots topped with almonds, dried blueberries and Dole’s Blueberry Lemon Dressing. DOLE® Chopped! Avocado Ranch Salad Kit (Chopped! Kit Category): Chopped DOLE® Cabbages, Green Leaf Lettuce, Kale, Carrots and Green Onions topped with shredded cheddar cheese, crispy corn and Dole’s Avocado Ranch Dressing.

The country’s most recognized brand of packaged salads and salad kits, Dole is also the sales leader in salad kits, the largest and fastest-growing salad segment. Dole’s Chopped! line is also a leader in the chopped salads segment, which has grown 81% since 2016.

“Dole is committing to giving shoppers more reasons to buy more salads as part of our larger mission of motivating families toward healthier living and a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Bil Goldfield, Dole’s director of corporate communications. “That means offering bold new flavors and ingredients like kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts and blueberries that not only taste great but offer proven health and nutrient benefits.”

The new SKUs join 66 other Dole salad varieties including the popular Chopped!, Slawesome! and Premium salad kit lines, salad mixes and slaws. To see the complete Dole salad family, visit www.dole.com.

For more details on the salad kit line extensions, or to place an order, contact your Dole sales rep.

For all Dole fresh fruit and vegetable products plus recipes and nutritional resources, visit www.dole.com and Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.