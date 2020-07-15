Dole Alliance With Pixar Animation Studios Takes the Fright Out of Produce With New Activities Inspired by Monsters, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What could be scarier than a human child infiltrating Monstropolis, the city at the center of Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.,requiring a distress call to the Child Detection Agency (CDA)? For many North American kids and even some of their parents, the answer is produce paranoia, defined as the prospect of having to eat an unfamiliar fruit or vegetable beyond the everyday mealtime routine.

Just as Sulley and Mike famously tamed their fears and learned to love Boo, Dole Food Company seeks to take the scare out of specialty fruits and veggies with a unique summer initiative designed to widen the public’s produce horizons to create new family favorites beyond the tried and true.

The produce leader has collaborated with the beloved Pixar film and characters to launch original recipes, serving suggestions, digital and social activations, family-friendly activities, fun trivia, and influencer partnerships that celebrate the not-so-scary realm of the world’s more unusual fresh produce options.

“Dole’s passion for produce includes not only America’s favorites – bananas, apples, lettuces, celery, carrots and broccoli – but dozens of more diverse and exotic fruits and vegetables liked horned melon, dragonfruit and artichokes,” said William Goldfield, Dole’s director of communications. “Whether it’s their angry names and thorny exteriors, or simply a misperception about taste and preparation, produce paranoia has become a very real phenomenon.”

“Even the beloved pineapple, the fruit at the very heart of Dole and the universal symbol for aloha and hospitality, can strike fear in those tasked with having to cut and serve one.”

According to Goldfield, Dole worked closely with the team at Pixar and Disney to create 10 original “Monsters in the Kitchen” recipes inspired by Sulley, Mike, Roz, Boo and other Monstropolis residents. The first five scary delicious dishes created by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s health and nutrition communications manager, were added to the Dole recipe library today.

Chicken Stuffed Roz Heads: Create the face of the iconic Monsters, Inc. receptionist by topping DOLE® Avocado halves stuffed with lean chicken breast, DOLE® Green Grapes, DOLE® Celery and nonfat Greek yogurt with pretzel twists and sticks, and DOLE® Strawberry and Blueberry slices.

Monster Mash: This frighteningly simple side dish is made with DOLE® Plantains and Spinach, potatoes, and a drizzle of olive oil and maple syrup.

Green Slime Nacho Cups: DOLE® Plantains, Avocados and Purple Cabbage come alive in this ultimate monster snack.

Slippery Slimy Smoothie: The whole family will love this monster-green concoction of DOLE® Spinach, Bananas, Green Grapes and cucumbers blended with almond milk and nonfat Greek yogurt.

Green Slimesicles: Dessert time takes an icky-but-tasty turn with these healthy frozen popsicles made from DOLE® Spinach, Bananas and Pineapples.

For most North Americans, the first sign of Dole’s monstrous alliance came in May when images of Sulley and Mike started appearing on millions of DOLE® Bananas and Pineapples in U.S. and Canadian supermarkets.

Produce fans can go to the Dole At-Home Resource Page to download a series of activity sheets including DOLE® Banana Sticker Peel-and-Play collectors’ sheets, a Monsters produce-matching game, and DIY monster masks and crafty ways to turn fruit and veggies into friendly kitchen monsters.

Dole social activations, produce trivia, and blogger- and influencer-hosted promotions, plus five additional character-inspired recipes and several DIY recipe videos, will be revealed later this summer.

The in-store and at-home adventures are part of Dole’s year-long celebration of Pixar Animation Studios and a larger, long-term nutritional alliance with The Walt Disney Company designed to make healthy eating and a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables more fun and accessible to busy parents.

Said Goldfield: “In addition to introducing (or reintroducing) families to forgotten fruits and veggies, we’re out to correct some everyday produce myths ranging from brussels sprouts will always taste bitter to there is no good use for overripe bananas. Plus, we’ll lay to rest forever the misconception that only perfectly ripe, unblemished produce is worthy of our recipes and attention.”

“That’s because, like the characters in a Disney or Pixar feature, you can’t judge a fruit or vegetable by its appearance; nature’s true beauty often lies within.”

“And yes, we’ll remove the anxiety and show you how to cut a DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple once and for all.”

For original recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, go to www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

