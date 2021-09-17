Dole Brushes Up On A New Recipe Inspired By Disney’s Rapunzel For Oct. 1 National Hair Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company continues its total-wellness tribute to Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration with the release of an original vegetarian, low-sodium recipe inspired by Disney’s Rapunzel in honor of National Hair Day on Oct. 1.

Continuing through Sept. 30, 2021, Dole’s “A Recipe for Courage and Kindness” initiative features original recipes, DIY activities, contests, collectibles and virtual cooking classes, and gatherings that showcase the courage and kindness themes of Disney’s 12 beloved Princess characters including being kind to the planet we call home.

The new dessert recipe joins 19 other Disney Princess-inspired dishes created by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole nutrition and health communications manager, and posted on www.dole.com/Disney.

National Hair Day was created as an Oct. 1 annual celebration of the national hair styling and hair products industry.

Shoppers can now find images of Disney’s 12 Princess characters – Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, and Moana – on millions of DOLE® Bananas in supermarkets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Forty-seven unique collectible sticker designs featuring Disney Princesses and their famous sidekicks will ultimately be available.

Highlights of the initiative include an interactive Princess quiz and a reimagined DOLE® Banana sticker storybook that allow Disney fans to collect and post the commemorative Disney Princess stickers to tell their own story of courage and kindness.

For more about Dole’s royal tribute, go to www.dole.com/Disney. For other original recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole plc

Dole plc is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

Golden Cheesecake Banana Bars

An Original Dole Recipe

Inspired by Disney’s Rapunzel

and Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration

Prep: 20 minutes plus freezing and standing | Serves: 16

Categories: Vegetarian, Low Sodium

Allergens: Tree Nuts, Wheat, Soy

Recipe Page on Dole.com: https://www.dole.com/en/recipes/all-recipes/golden-cheesecake-banana-bars

INGREDIENTS

· Nonstick cooking spray

· 4 whole sheets low fat graham crackers

· 2 tablespoons natural buttery spread with olive oil, melted

· 1 container (8 ounces) vegan cream cheese

· 2 DOLE® Bananas, peeled and mashed

· ¼ cup powdered sugar

· ½ cup light coconut whipped topping plus additional for garnish (optional)

· Chopped walnuts for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Line an 8-inch square baking dish with foil so that foil extends about 2 inches over sides of pan; spray with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Pulse graham crackers in a food processor until small crumbs remain. Combine buttery spread and graham cracker crumbs in a medium bowl; firmly press into bottom of prepared dish.

3. Beat cheese, bananas and sugar in a medium bowl, with mixer on medium-high speed, 2 minutes or until light and fluffy; fold in whipped topping. Evenly spread cheese mixture over crust; cover and freeze at least 4 hours or up to overnight.

4. Using overhanging sides of foil, transfer bar to cutting board; remove foil and cut into 16 squares. Let bars stand 30 minutes.

5. Serve bars topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with walnuts, if desired.

NUTRITION

Approximate nutritional values per serving (1 bar): 97 Calories (47 Calories from Fat), 5g Fat (7%) (2g

Saturated/8%), 0g Trans Fat, 1g Polyunsaturated Fat, 0g Monounsaturated Fat, 0mg Cholesterol (0%), 89mg Sodium (4%), 11g Carbohydrates (4%), 59g Potassium (2%), 1g Fiber (2%), 6g Sugars, 4g Added Sugars, 2g Protein (4%), Vitamin A 0%, Vitamin C 2%, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 0%, Vitamin E 0%, Thiamin 2%,

Vitamin B6 4%, Phosphorus 0%, Magnesium 2%, Manganese 2