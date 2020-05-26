Dole Challenges Dole Whip Fans to Get Creative With the Iconic Exotic Dessert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dole is challenging the millions of Dole Whip lovers worldwide to get creative with its legendary soft-serve dessert for a chance to win a special prize and the title of Dole’s Ultimate Dole Whip Fan.

First created by the Dole Food Company in 1986 to honor its sponsorship of Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland, the Dole Whip has achieved cult-like status with Disney, Dole and pineapple fans ever since. Dole’s original, dairy-free recipe calls for a DOLE® Pineapple, frozen DOLE® Banana, coconut milk, lime juice and a touch of powdered sugar.

Dole’s #DIYDoleWhip Contest asks followers to use the Dole DIY Dole Whip recipe on the Dole website as the foundation for an original photo post on Dole’s Instagram, Facebook or Twitter page between May 29 and June 8. The fan submitting the photo of the most creative Dole Whip based on the Dole original, as decided by a panel of Dole judges, will be awarded the Grand Prize of a Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Blender valued at more than $600.

Four additional Whip artisans will receive a Dole Whip-inspired prize pack. There is no cost to enter. Follow @dolepics on Instagram, @Dole on Facebook and @doletweets on Twitter for contest rules and other details. All submissions must include the hashtag #DIYDoleWhip.

Three popular TikTok personalities – Sonny Hurrell (@thatdudecancook), Vivian Aronson (@cookingbomb) and Jason Rockford (@JasonRockford) – will be sharing original Dole Whip creations on their TikTok pages.

To access other Dole recipes, nutrition resources and Dole’s fresh fruits and vegetables, visit www.dole.com and Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

