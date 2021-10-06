Dole Counts Down The 12 Days Of Halloween With Healthy-But-Fun Holiday Recipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dole Food Company, Inc., is combining its classic Halloween recipes with original dishes inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., to create 12 days of healthy Halloween fun for the whole family.

The nutritious inspiration may be more important than ever after a flurry of studies show that both parents and their children gained weight during COVID-19.

“One of our aspirations at Dole is to prove that holiday eating can be healthy, delicious and fun all at the same time,” explained Melanie Marcus, RD, MA, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager. “From classic Dole recipes like our Sparkling Ghouls and Ghost Bananas to dishes developed as part of our ‘Fruits and Vegetables Don’t Have to be Scary’ collaboration with Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., we’re inviting pandemic-weary families to make this Halloween their tastiest and healthiest ever.”

According to one study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, childhood obesity

rose significantly during the pandemic, especially in children 5-11 years old. Whether the weight gain was a result of food choices or children being more sedentary, the gain was about 5 pounds which equals the weight increase from the past 20 years.

A recipe highlight is Dole’s Pineapple Jack-O’-Lantern and Bountiful Fruit Salad with Orange-Mint Dressing, which challenges Halloween revelers to carve a DOLE® Pineapple instead of the customary pumpkin. This year, Dole is offering new downloadable pineapple Jack-O’-Lantern carving templates to make the process as easy as possible.

Marcus offers more tips for planning a healthier Halloween in her dedicated blog post on the Dole website.

— 12 HALLOWEEN RECIPES FOLLOW —

1.Sparkling Ghouls (Vegetarian, Vegan, Low Sodium, Low Fat and Gluten-free):

Start with honey, water, ginger, and DOLE® Pineapple for this themed drink, and then mix seltzer with the pineapple mixture to add “blood” if you dare.

2. Crustless Pumpkin-Banana Pie (Vegetarian and Gluten-free): DOLE® Bananas, eggs, pumpkin, nonfat milk, sugar, cornstarch and pumpkin pie spice combine for this crustless favorite – but keep your eyes on the pies

to ensure the perfect consistency.

3. Orange and Green Meanies (Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-free): Create these centerpiece-worthy salads using DOLE® Organic Spring Mix, hand-carved oranges, papaya, lentils, pumpkin seeds, hazelnuts and an orange vinaigrette. Top with alfalfa sprouts to complete the spooky look.

4. Crazy Eyes (Vegetarian, Vegan and Low Sodium): This scarily simple recipe tops almond butter-covered

Bananas, Blueberries and natural strawberry preserves for the “eye-deal” healthy Halloween snack.

5. Oodles of Monster Swoodles: DOLE® Sweet Potatoes or Broccoli Stems are way more fun when spiralized and mixed with garlic, olive oil, and cherry tomatoes for a little shock value. An original Dole recipe inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

6. Mike Wazowski Fruit Stack: Monsters Inc.’s beloved hero comes alive on the plate thanks to DOLE® Pineapple and Kiwi slices, green and horned melon, dragon fruit and dried blueberries to make Mike’s famous single eye. An original Dole recipe inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

7. Ghost Bananas (Vegetarian, Low Sodium and Gluten-free): These DOLE® Bananas are the spookiest when rolled in coconut pieces and garnished with chocolate chips. Then use strips of fruit leather to add mummies to your edible monster mashup.

8. Pineapple Jack-O’-Lantern and Bountiful Fruit Salad with Orange-Mint Dressing (Vegetarian, Gluten-free, Low Sodium and Low Fat): Instead of the customary pumpkin, carve a DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple this year and toss the freshly sliced insides with DOLE® Grapes, Strawberries, Bananas, Spring Mix, and an orange-mint dressing.

9. Banana Pumpkin Spice Bread: Dole’s version of everyone’s favorite fall treat blends ripened DOLE® Bananas, pumpkin and apple puree and pumpkin pie spice with cinnamon, honey, maple syrup, whole wheat flour and baking powder.

10. Pumpkin Spice Plantain Chips & Curry-Apple Dip (Vegetarian and Gluten-free): Baked DOLE®

Plantains tossed with oil, pumpkin pie spice, and salt are even tastier when served with a curry-apple dip made with DOLE® Apples, Red Onion, curry powder and Neufchatel cheese.

11. Little Boo Brussels Sprouts Bites: Even Boo wouldn’t fear this simple side dish of air-fried DOLE® Brussels Sprouts dipped in a mixture of non-fat Greek yogurt, garlic, olive oil, and lemon. An original Dole recipe

inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.

12. Spider Cluster (Vegetarian, Vegan, Low Sodium and Gluten-free): Single-serving salads of DOLE® Spring Mix, figs and pears are topped with a dressing of DOLE® Green Onions, cranberries, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup and rosemary – and then placed in mini jack-o-lanterns with pipe-cleaner spider legs for creepy-crawly results.

These dozen featured Halloween-themed recipes, all developed by Dole, are among hundreds of entree, side dish, salad, soup, sandwich, dessert, beverage and smoothie recipes made with DOLE® fruits and vegetables and featured in the Dole online recipe library.

