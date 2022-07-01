Dole Creates Thunderous New Recipes Themed to Thor and Other Marvel Super Heroes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company, Inc. is turning to the next chapter of Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble!, its empowered-living and hero-recruitment campaign designed to acknowledge and encourage everyday acts of kindness, goodness and decency inspired by the bigger-than-life bravery of Marvel Super Heroes.

For the third beat in its nine-month recruitment effort, Dole is celebrating “Heroes of the Heart” – doctors, nurses, paramedics, fire and rescue personnel and first responders – in honor of the July 8 theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder. Each new six-week campaign features the release of original Dole recipes, collectible DOLE® Banana stickers and DOLE® Pineapple tags, free digital downloads and social media content inspired by a new subset of characters from the MCU.

This campaign’s featured recipe, Thor Thunder Toastie, with sustainably sourced fried eggs, cherry tomatoes and DOLE® Baby Spinach and DOLE® Avocados on toasted, 21-grain bread, was developed by Dole Nutrition and Health Communications Manager Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, as a tribute to Marvel Studios’ iconic hammer-wielding defender of Earth. It joins four other produce-rich, gluten-free creations being released today: The Marvel Power Smoothie; Super Hero Protein Boat dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy; Groot Root Fruit Juice celebrating Groot; and the Trash Panda Cosmic Chicken Salad Cups celebrating Rocket Raccoon.

In all, 20 original Marvel character-inspired entrées, side dishes, salads, desserts and smoothies are being created for free public download at www.dole.com/disney.

Five new DOLE® Banana sticker designs featuring Thor, Captain Marvel, Star Lord, Drax and Groot, as well as a new DOLE®Pineapple tag with Thor, Captain Marvel, and Groot, also are being released in supermarkets throughout North America to join the millions of other Marvel-inspired stickers and tags introduced earlier in the month. A total of 26 unique stickers and tags will be released throughout the life of the program, and Dole even created a free, downloadable Banana Sticker Peel & Play Hero Book to help fans collect every sticker design.

Dole is calling on heroes with heart to nominate themselves or others in its Celebrate Super Heroes Contest for an opportunity to split $10,000 in cash prizes for documenting the everyday positive things they do in their jobs, communities or at home. While the current focus is on first responders, anyone with an inspiring story to tell about helping others at any level is encouraged to enter.

To become eligible, participants must simply post a picture or video of their healthy superpower, or the superpower of a friend, colleague or family member, on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter; share how that power helps others; and tag Dole and use the campaign hashtags #CelebrateSuperHeroes and #Contest.

Two First Prize winners will be selected by a panel of Dole judges to receive $1,000 at the conclusion of the remaining heart and home campaigns. One Grand Prize winner will then be randomly selected from among the eight First Prize winners in September to receive an additional $2,000 cash prize.

“We all need to believe in heroes – from Super Heroes tasked with saving the universe and first responders who put their life on the line for others to everyday champions going through the rhythms of life with positivity and a desire to make a difference,” said Marcus. “We’re out to celebrate all levels of heroism because we all know that small acts of kindness can have a big impact.”

The contest continues through Sept. 10, 2022, and is open to legal residents 13 years and older of all 50 United States and Washington, D.C. (19 years and over in Alabama and Nebraska and 21 years and over in Mississippi). There is no purchase necessary to enter and some restrictions apply. To enter, and for Official Rules, including odds and prize descriptions, visit https://campaign.rtm.com/DoleCelebrateSuperHeroes/. Dole Food Company, Inc., is the contest’s sole sponsor.

Details and all program elements of Dole Healthy Heroes, Assemble!, including the contest, character recipes, digital downloads, dedicated social media campaign and blogger partnerships, can be found at www.dole.com/Disney, which is being continually updated. Dole is the sole executor of the contest.

For other original recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About Marvel Entertainment, LLC

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit https://www.marvel.com. © 2022 MARVEL.

About Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in U.S. theaters July 8, 2022.