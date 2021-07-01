Dole Delights Disney Princess Fans With Banana Sticker Storybook and Interactive Princess Quiz

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company is making it easy for Disney Princess fans to celebrate their favorite heroines with the release of a pair of imaginative, wellness-themed interactives and seven new Princess-specific vegetarian recipes inspired by the characters’ trademark themes of courage and kindness.

As part of its “A Recipe for Courage and Kindness” healthy-livingtribute toDisney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration global event, Dole has made the following interactives available free of charge on its campaign website:

· Dole Peel & Play Sticker Storybook: Disney lovers are invited to assemble this charming, 16-page original storybook to collect and showcase the 47 unique DOLE® Banana stickers depicting the 12 Disney Princesses and their famous sidekicks from Snow White in 1937 to Moana in 2016. Each character-specific page features spaces for that Disney Princesses’ unique sticker set, a Princess image waiting to be colored-in and details on the Princess and an accompanying original recipe created by Dole. To download the Storybook, go to www.dole.com/Disney.

· What Disney Princess are You Most Like? Interactive Quiz: Dole has made it possible for Disney fans to find out which Disney Princess they are most like by answering 10 simple questions about favorite foods, pastimes, passions, ways of showing kindness and other choices in life. In addition to receiving info on their paired Princess, participants are served up a Princess-specific Dole recipe and opportunities to share their results on Facebook and Twitter. To take the Quiz, go to www.dole.com/Disney and scroll to the bottom of the page.

The seven new entrée, side dish, salad, dessert and topping recipes were created by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole nutrition and health communications manager, and join dishes inspired by Disney’s Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), Merida, Ariel and Moana released in May and June. The final four recipes, honoring Disney’s Belleand Tiana, will be unveiled on Bastille Day (National Day of France) on July 14 and National Chef Day on July 16, respectively.

Cinderella

Bippity Boppity Banana Bites (Vegetarian, Low Fat, Low Sodium): Golden angel food cake is crowned with DOLE® Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries and grilled Cherries.

Jasmine

Magic Carpet Lemon Curd Cups (Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Low Sodium): DOLE®Lemon curd cupcakes take flight with DOLE® Raspberries, Pineapple and a light coconut whipped topping.

Agrabah Spiced Pineapple Jam (Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Vegan): A palace-worthy topping of DOLE® Pineapple, cinnamon and other spices.

Pocahontas

Blue Corn Moon Plantain Fritters (Vegetarian): Lightly fried fritters are made with DOLE® Plantains, Avocado, Red Onion, corn and red bell pepper.

Mulan

Warrior Princess Pasta Salad (Vegetarian, Low Fat): Brown rice noodles are mixed with DOLE® Broccoli, Carrots, Green Onions, baby corn and snow peas.

Dragon-Fired Sesame Tofu Bowls (Vegetarian, Vegan): Roasted tofu is scrambled with quinoa, DOLE® Pineapple, Avocado, Green Onion and red bell pepper.

Rapunzel

Golden Cheesecake Banana Bars (Vegetarian, Low Sodium): Light cheesecake bars feature DOLE® Bananas, graham crackers and vegan cream cheese spread over a magically golden crust.

Continuing through Sept. 30, 2021, Dole’s “A Recipe for Courage and Kindness” features four additional free downloads – a tea party placemat, create-your-own tea party menu, royalty certificate and royal chef’s hat – plus a dedicated social media campaign, blogger partnerships and a virtual tea party and cooking class.

Shoppers will now find the first set of 47 collectible Disney Princess sticker designs on tens of millions of DOLE® Bananas at supermarkets throughout the U.S. and Canada. A second set will be released in August.

For more about Dole’s tribute to Disney Princess, go to www.dole.com/Disney. For other original recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.