Dole Embraces Disney’s Stitch to Spread the ‘Spirit of ‘Ohana’ to Pineapple and Tropical Fruit Lovers in 2025

Beloved Disney alien inspires five-month in-store and digital initiative focused on health, hospitality and an expanded view of family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyone’s favorite mischievous alien with heart is being recruited by Dole Food Company to encourage Americans to spread kindness, love and affection in 2025.

The fresh produce leader is welcoming Disney’s Stitch for “Spirit of ‘Ohana,” a five-month Dole in-store, digital and social media initiative focused on the long-established hospitality themes of pineapples as well as the goodness, wellness and joy that they and other tropical fruit can bring.

“’’Ohana’ is a Hawaiian word that means family — and covers not just blood or adopted relatives but close friends, neighbors and associates,” said William Goldfield, Dole’s director of communications. “On the Islands, it connotes a spirit of love, unity, loyalty and sharing — and it’s not uncommon to see large groups of Hawaiians gathering for cookouts or block parties as a celebration of Ohana.”

“Being able to promulgate these richly welcoming themes in connection with one of Disney’s most beloved characters that embodies an expanded definition of family seems like a natural,” Goldfield added.

Dole’s “Spirit of ‘Ohana” kicks-off April 2 and continues through July 31, 2025. Campaign elements include a destination website, character-inspired recipes and gathering ideas, digital downloads and educational, DIY and other videos.

A series of dedicated posts on Dole’s Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages will bring the “Spirit of ‘Ohana” to the brand’s hundreds of thousands of followers.

As an in-store preview, shoppers can now find Disney’s Stitch on millions of DOLE® Tropical Gold Pineapple hangtags and DOLE® Banana stickers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Other campaign specifics will be announced in the coming months including ways for shoppers to extend their own spirit of Ohana to those in need of recognition, hospitality or a sense of family. Dole is also working with retailers to develop point-of-sale (POS) and other in-store materials to directly impact shoppers.

In the U.S., Dole was ranked as the most-trusted brand in Fresh Fruit and Salad Kits in the 2025 BrandSpark Most-Trusted Brand Awards Presented by Newsweek as determined by more than 29,000 American shoppers who shared their insights on which brands they trust most and why.