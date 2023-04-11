Dole Food Company Introduces its Sweetest Pineapple Ever

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The global leader in pineapples since 1901, Dole Food Company is introducing a new juicier and more aromatic and golden pineapple in response to consumer demand for a sweeter pineapple-eating experience.

The fresh produce leader’s new DOLE® Golden Selection® Pineapple arrives at select supermarkets in the US and Canada in mid-April. Sustainably grown exclusively in Costa Rica, the new fruit has been expertly cultivated to taste sweeter, shine brighter and offer a more vibrant tropical flavor that balances the pineapple’s customary sweet and tart sensations while elevating the indulgent taste experience.

Less than 6% of all DOLE® Pineapples possess the taste and appearance qualifications necessary to be tagged a DOLE® Golden Selection® Pineapple. The new fruit will be available in limited quantities based on seasonality and availability.

“In the 122 years that Dole has been cultivating pineapples in Hawaii, Central and South America and throughout the tropics, we’ve learned what it takes to grow the world’s best, most beloved fruit,” said Dole Director of Corporate Communications William Goldfield. “While all Dole pineapples are tender, sweet and packed with nutrients, healthy enzymes and Vitamins B6 and C, these new Golden Selection Pineapples glow and taste just a little brighter.”

Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager, has identified a number of dishes from Dole’s vast online recipe library that best showcase the enhanced sweetness of the DOLE® Golden Selection® Pineapple including Pineapple Carpaccio, Dole Mango Pineapple Salad, Cool Summer Gazpacho Salad, Ginger-Chili Ahi Tuna Poke Skewers and Magic Carpet Lemon Curd Cups, created in honor of Princess Jasmine for Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration.

