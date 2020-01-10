Dole Food Company Selects Padilla as Digital and Social AOR

MINNEAPOLIS– Following a competitive search, Dole Food Company, Inc., has selected Padilla as its digital marketing and social media agency of record.

Padilla will lead Dole’s digital strategy, content creation, creative campaigns, email marketing, eCRM, paid media and community management for the brand’s U.S. and Canadian social platforms.

“We were looking for an agency partner that truly understands both the complex world of digital marketing and our produce industry,” said William Goldfield, Dole’s director of corporate communications. “Padilla convinced us with their digital-first approach and strong social expertise as well as extensive food industry knowledge. We believe their strategy and creative talent will help us strengthen our relationships with Dole consumers across our brand’s online touchpoints.”

“Through the joy of Dole, Padilla will deliver innovative digital programs and create meaningful connections with consumers who love fruits and vegetables,” said Laura Cubillos, executive vice president, Food, Beverage and Nutrition Practice, Padilla; founding partner, FoodMinds.

Agency work will be shared among a blend of experts in food and beverage, digital, social and creative with support from across the AVENIR GLOBAL network.

“Padilla will use that expertise to drive engagement and create brand memories for Dole’s beloved products and brand classics,” said Matt Kucharski, Padilla president.

About Padilla

Padilla is an independently operated, globally resourced public relations and communication company with offices across the United States. The agency builds, grows and protects brands and reputations worldwide by creating purposeful connections with the people who matter most through public relations, advertising, digital and social marketing, investor relations and brand strategy. Padilla includes the brand consultancy of Joe Smith, the food and nutrition experts at FoodMinds, and the research authorities at SMS Research Advisors. Padilla’s Food + Beverage Practice is ranked as the third-largest in the country among independently owned or operated agencies. The agency’s unique in-house resources include The Cookery culinary studio in New York. Clients include Avocados from Mexico, Nestlé, Prosciutto di Parma, Ribera del Duero and Rueda wines, the trū® Shrimp company and Virginia Wine. Padilla is an AVENIR GLOBAL company and is a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, a partnership of 132 independently owned partner offices in 115 cities on six continents. Connect with purpose at PadillaCo.com.

About Dole Food Company

Headquartered in North Carolina, Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruits, vegetables and packaged salads. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, visit Dole.com.