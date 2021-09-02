Dole Honors Girls Scouts of Hawaii Gold Award Winner as Ultimate Example of Courage and Kindness

WAIALUA, Hawaii – Dole Food Company, Inc., with Hawaii roots dating back to the 19th century, acknowledged a Girl Scouts of Hawaii (GSH) Gold Award recipient for her work to help alleviate hunger in Hawaii.

The agricultural leader recognized Brin Jaffe, a member of GSH since 2015, for establishing a Meals on Wheels community service club at her high school in Kailua on Oahu. Inspired by her family’s work with Meals on Wheels, the 18-year-old senior recruited her classmates to start a local chapter to deliver meals to the elderly in Kailua and surrounding communities including Waimanalo, Lanikai, Enchanted Lakes, and Kaneohe.

For her efforts, Jaffe received the Girl Scouts Gold Award, the Girl Scouts’ highest honor, given to those senior scouts affecting lasting change in their communities and beyond. Dole, which traces its pineapple growing origin to Oahu in 1901, hosted Jaffe at its Waialua Estate in Waialua and presented her with a financial gift and basket of DOLE® Royal Hawaiian Pineapples, chocolate and coffee grown on the property. Hawaii is the only state in the U.S. that can grow cacao and coffee, and Dole’s Waialua Estate offers premium-quality versions ranking among the world’s best.

“Brin’s passion for the elderly and others suffering from food insecurity in Hawaii is contagious and mirrors Dole’s generations-old commitment to health, wellness and nutrition access,” said Dan Nellis, general manager of Dole Food Company Hawaii. “We salute her for championing the courage and kindness it takes to change her community and create a better, healthier world.”

The Aug. 19 presentatation and tour of Waialua Estate served as an extension of “A Recipe for Courage and Kindness,” Dole’s ongoing total-wellness tribute to Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration global event. Spanning original recipes, digital downloads, influencer partnerships and other free activities that challenge Dole and Disney fans to model the same courage and kindness exhibited by Disney Princesses, the special initiative continues through Sept. 30 at www.dole.com/Disney.

“I was looking for a way to serve my community through my school and work with the Girl Scouts – and it was my family who inspired me to consider Meals on Wheels,” said Jaffe. “Once I saw the amazing work that the organization does throughout Hawaii, I knew we could do something similar to help the elderly and others in need in Kailua. Thanks to my fellow classmates, this spirit can continue to impact our community long after we graduate.”

A graduate of Le Jardin Academy High School in Kailua, Jaffe will attend Dartmouth College in September.

Dole will acknowledge others for demonstrating courage and kindness in the coming weeks and months.

About Dole plc

Dole plc is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i

Supporting over 5,000 girls and adult members statewide, Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i (GSH) builds girls of courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place. GSH’s headquarters is located on the island of O‘ahu, with three neighbor island service centers on the islands of Hawai‘i, Kaua‘i and Maui. GSH is chartered by the national office, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and is responsible for the leadership, administration and supervision of Girl Scout programs in the state of Hawai‘i. For more information about GSH, visit www.gshawaii.org or call (808) 595-8400.