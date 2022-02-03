Dole Kicks Off “Healthier By Dole” Alternative Recipe Series With Big Game-Worthy Vegan Tailgate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From birthdays and holidays to sporting events and vacations, Americans gather with family and friends to mark special occasions – most of which involve food. However, despite creating lasting memories, most of these celebrations end up being far less positive from a nutrition standpoint.

That’s where Dole Food Company’s latest healthy-living initiative steps up to the plate. “Healthier by Dole” is a new series of nutritious recipe and menu alternatives to iconic dishes enjoyed during life’s big and small moments, such as the Big Game, graduations, office parties, backyard BBQs and more. Led by Melanie Marcus, RD, MA, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager, the program will offer easy-to-make recipes that are high in fruits and vegetables, full of flavor and crowd-pleasing for various occasions.

Kicking off the “Healthier by Dole” alternative recipe series is the Big Game Day Vegan Tailgate. Dole is offering 10 vegan entrée, side dish, dessert and drink recipes that score big on nutrition without sacrificing taste. The lineup features snackable, dip-based dishes and healthier versions of American tailgate favorites like fries, wings, tater tots, and mac n’ cheese, with more than half of the tailgate recipes being gluten-free.

The nutritious inspiration may be more important than ever after the Calorie Control Council estimates that the average American consumes up to 3,600 calories at a Big Game party – which is more calories than the FDA recommends an adult consume in a single day.

“‘Healthier by Dole’ alternative recipe series is all about helping Americans make better meal and snacking choices while celebrating the biggest events of the year. At Dole, we’re out to prove that even a Big Game Party can be healthy, delicious and fun at the same time,” said Marcus. “From our Grilled Pineapple Fries to Baked Broccoli Cheese Tots and Air Fryer Buffalo Mushrooms, we’re inviting football-loving families to make this year’s Big Game weekend their tastiest and healthiest ever.”

Dole’s Top 10 Big Game Day Vegan Recipes:

· Baked Broccoli Cheese Tots (Vegan): The perfect low-fat dipping snack loaded with DOLE® Potatoes and Broccoli and flavored with delicious seasoning.

· Air Fryer Buffalo Mushrooms (Vegan): Dole’s take on America’s beloved buffalo wings is vegan and features DOLE® Mushrooms with plenty of kick.

· Five-Star Vegan Cheese Spread (Vegan): This vegan cheese spread is a perfect way to get your fruit and veggie intake with DOLE® Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrots and Apples

· Grilled Pineapple Fries with Avocado-Sriracha Dip (Vegan and Gluten-free): Looking to have a sweet yet savory dipping snack to bite into during the Big Game? Look no further than Dole’s vegan and gluten-free grilled pineapple fires.

· Dark Chocolate Dole Whip (Vegan and Gluten-free): No Big Game party would be complete without some sweet treat. Dole’s Dark Chocolate Dole Whip is a fan favorite that is also vegan and gluten-free!

· Oven Baked Banana Fries with Creamy Avocado Dip (Vegan and Gluten-free): Made from DOLE® Bananas, these low-sodium, oven-baked fries are perfectly paired with a creamy avocado dip.

· One Pot Broccoli Cauliflower Cheddar Chickpea Mac (Vegan and Gluten-free): Dole’s mac and cheese alternative recipe is delicious, gluten-free and vegan!

· Creamy Plantain “Potato Salad” (Vegan and Gluten-free): Enjoy Dole’s healthier version of the classic American dish!

· Vegan Potato Street Tacos (Vegan): Add a bit of kick to your tailgate with these delicious vegan street tacos that vegetarians and meat-eaters will love.

· Grilled Pineapple Mockaritas with Spicy Lime Salt (Vegan and Gluten-free): Featuring the fruit synonymous with Dole’s origins in Hawaii, these Grilled Pineapple Mockaritas make any event more fun.

For more “Healthier by Dole” original recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.