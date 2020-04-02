Dole Launches At-Home Resources Webpage for Parents and Kids

An existing partnership between the global produce and nutrition leader Dole Food Company and the national nonprofit Action for Healthy Kids (AFHK) is expanding its offering of food-, health- and nutrition-focused information and resources for parents challenged with maintaining healthy routines for their kids and families in the age of COVID-19.

Already a national nutrition leader, the global produce provider is expanding its creation and distribution of timely resources that parents can use: health and nutrition tips; kid-friendly recipes; free printables; daytime activity ideas; and research-backed suggestions from Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s health and communications manager.

Today, Dole launches a new At-Home Resource Page featuring the most useful family-friendly resources developed by Dole over the years PLUS new materials including nutrition tips; healthy recipes that kids will like and can help prepare; free printables; at-home games and activity ideas; and research-backed suggestions from Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s health and communications manager.

A highlight of the page is the online Healthy Eating Toolkit created by AFHK and Dolefor parents and teachers now faced with keeping students healthy and happy both at school and at home. The at-home version includes: