Dole Launches “The Dole Way” Sustainability Campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Dole Food Company announced today the launching of an integrated sustainability campaign aimed at amplifying its commitment to the key enterprise-wide sustainability goals launched in 2020 under “The Dole Way.” As a leader in the produce industry for over 150 years, Dole believes in acting on its promise to increase sustainability, transparency, corporate responsibility and trust.

“The Dole Way” campaign kicked-off with a live, internal event on February 25, led by Dole’s president and chief executive officer, Johan Linden, and will be sustained over the next several months through integrated earned and owned social media efforts.

“The Dole Way” campaign illustrates a path of transformation that will recognize impact and communicate goals, both on a global and local scale. Guided by a commitment to transparency, Dole’s longstanding legacy of responsible behavior informs its role as a global leader in produce, and ultimately, an actor and agent of change in creating products and services that society values. “The Dole Way” serves as an anchor in this bold path forward.

Over a century ago, Dole was founded on the principle of “quality, quality, quality,” and this new creative campaign will add momentum and engagement across operations and with consumers, customers and employees worldwide as Dole redefines that principle to encompass all aspects of how it operates as a world citizen.

“Following the principles of our founder, James Dole, we have been leaders and innovators in our industry and have taken seriously the many challenges facing our business and our world,” said Linden. “As has always been, our steadfast dedication towards being a responsible corporate steward of our communities will advance into our future—and Dole will continuously live up to our promise of being a good neighbor in the areas in which we grow, and a good citizen in all places where we operate.”

For more information, read the Dole Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report 2020.

