Dole Makes Popular Ready-To-Eat Salad Bowls Available Nationally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dole Food Company is taking its popular line of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad bowls national with today’s launch of DOLE® FreshTakes™ Salad Bowls in supermarkets throughout the West following a successful debut in the Eastern U.S. in 2019.

Starting today, retail and produce managers from coast-to-coast can order six single-serve, RTE salad bowls featuring clean-label ingredients, Dole’s Signature dressings and toppings to deliver a better eating experience than current RTE offerings. To appeal to a spectrum of salad lovers, Dole is offering four flavor varieties with meat protein and two varieties without – the same classic and regional recipes that have performed well in the East.

“The ready-to-eat salad market is expanding as Americans increasingly want a fresh salad experience that is flavorful and convenient, and delivers a satisfying meal,” said Lisa Overman, Dole’s director of brand marketing for North America. “Already the country’s most recognized name in packaged salads and salad kits, Dole is also the country’s most recognized brand in RTE salads nationally.”

The six single-serve DOLE® FreshTakes™ Salad Bowls will start shipping to retail nationwide today (May 19) with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3.99.

According to Overman, the FreshTakes™ line was developed and timed specifically by Dole’s product innovation team to offer salad users distinct, discernable advantages over existing RTE salad bowls on the market.

“While Dole may not be the first to offer ready-to-eat salads, our intention is always to provide salad lovers with a full-flavored salad that delivers quality ingredients and differences they can see, taste and appreciate,” she said. “For FreshTakes™, this means a short list of clean-label ingredients you can pronounce without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It also means flavorful, white-meat chicken, plus Dole’s toppings and signature dressings to create a balance of flavors and textures that deliver truly ‘craveable’ salads.”

Dole is supporting the national rollout of DOLE® FreshTakes™ Salad Bowls with best-in-class category development, broker/retail and traditional and shopper marketing activity including trade communications, paid digital and social advertising, local customer targeting and product sampling at food summits and events attended by media, influencers and consumers.

Beyond the six single-serve core salad bowls, Dole announced plans to extend the national FreshTakes™ line later this year with the introduction of new flavors that bring even more variety to the category.

A global packaged salad and salad kits leader, Dole offers 66 different packaged salad varieties including its popular Chopped! Salads, Slawesome!® Kits, Premium Salad Kits, FreshTakes™ Ready-to-Eat Salads, and other salad mixes and slaws.

For more details on DOLE® FreshTakes™ Salad Bowls or to place an order, contact your Dole sales rep.

For all Dole fresh fruit and vegetable products plus recipes and nutritional resources, visit www.dole.com and Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.