Dole Makes The Season Even Brighter (and Healthier) With a Dozen New Holiday Recipes to Spark Joy and Wellness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The recipe developers at Dole Food Company are reimagining a healthier, more produce-filled version of the classic carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” with a dozen new recipes created specifically for the 2023 holiday season.

Today, Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole’s nutrition, wellness and communications manager, and her team introduce four seasonal breakfast/lunch dishes, two appetizers, two drinks, two desserts and one salad that prove once and for all that holiday recipes can be healthy, festive, and slightly indulgent at the same time.

Capping the famous countdown song as the perfect treat on the twelfth day is the Twisted Candy Cane Dole Whip, a special yuletide take on the original frozen dessert introduced by Dole at Disneyland in the 1980s. This fruit-filled, make-at-home version of the DIY Dole Whip is made with fresh DOLE® Banana, Pineapples, Strawberries and Raspberries mixed with unsweetened coconut milk and peppermint extract.

“It’s no surprise that more people stress about following a healthy-eating regiment during the holidays than at any other time of the year,” said Marcus. “This holiday season, we want to show that it is possible for your celebrations to be simultaneously healthy, fruit-and-vegetable- forward and delicious – whether it be the big family dinner, fancy party, smaller gathering or day-after leftovers.”

Newly posted in the Dole Food Company online recipe library are the following:

1. Twisted Candy Cane Dole Whip (Vegan, Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium): One of eight new Dole Whip recipes introduced by Dole on Dole Whip Day, July 20, 2023.

2. Thanksgiving Banana Bread Monte Cristo: Classic DOLE® Banana Bread and leftover turkey and mashed sweet potatoes are transformed into a brunch favorite with the help of DOLE® Raspberries, cranberry sauce and whole-grain mustard.

3. Pineapple and Muddled Berry Mule Mocktail (Vegan, Gluten-Free. Low-Sodium and Low-Fat): A guiltless yuletide version of the trending cocktail featuring DOLE® Pineapple, Strawberries, Raspberries, Limes, cranberries and minced ginger muddled in pineapple sparkling water.

4. Spiced Pineapple Apple Crumble: (Vegan): An instant fruit-forward holiday classic baked with DOLE Pineapple, Apples, cranberries, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, nutmeg and maple syrup.

5. Savory Grape Truffles (Vegan, Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium): DOLE® Green and Red Grapes smothered in cultured vegan cream cheese and then rolled in pistachios, za’atar seasoning and chopped parsley.

6. Harvest Spiced Banana Latte (Vegan, Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium): A comforting, fall-friendly blend off espresso, DOLE® Bananas, oak milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract and pumpkin pie spice.

7. Warm Wintery Grape and Lentil Salad (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium): DOLE® Red Grapes, brown lentils, pecans, chopped radicchio, baby greens, balsamic vinegar and honey come together for a hearty, visually appealing winter spread.

8. Stuffed Banana Bread French Toast (Vegetarian): Classic DOLE® Banana Bread is taken to the next level when grilled in a savory mixture of DOLE Bananas, Orange zest, Neufchâtel cheese and unsweetened almond milk.

9. Vegan Banana Agave Pudding Cups (Vegan, Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium): A 10-minute vegan treat made with DOLE® Bananas, cashews, dark agave syrup unsweetened vanilla cashew milk and graham crackers.

10. Avocado Shrimp Tostones with Salt Cured Egg Yolk (Gluten-Free): DOLE® Avocados and Argentinian red shrimp on warm DOLE®Plantain cakes topped with dill and salt-cured egg yolk

11. Banana Blini and Beet Canapes (Vegetarian and Gluten-Free): DOLE® Avocado, beets, walnuts, dill and mint arranged on savory, golden brown DOLE® Banana and chickpea flour blinis.

12. Mini Black Forest Swirl Banana Breads (Vegetarian): Mini loaves of holiday goodness baked with DOLE® Raspberries, Bananas, cherries, chocolate chunks, cocoa powder and cashew milk.

