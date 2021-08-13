Dole names Industry Veteran as Senior Sales Manager of Diversified Products, North America

CHARLOTTE, NC – Dole plc announced the hiring of Scott Ross as Senior Manager of Sales and New Business Development for Dole Diversified North America.

The Diversified products division of Dole operates the business of Dole’s year-round berries category—including strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries—in addition to other fruit products outside of its core tropical fruits. This year Dole Diversified NA also expanded to offer a 52-week supply program for grapes grown in Chile, Peru and California.

Ross is a seasoned veteran of the produce industry, joining Dole with more than 25 years working with leading brands including Sunkist, Giumarra, West Pac Avocado and most recently, Del Monte Fresh.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to our organization at a time in which we are expanding our product offerings, increasing our supply base and adding additional resources to the organization to manage a double digit sales increases across all our categories,” said Rob Russo, general manager of Dole Diversified., North America “Scott’s experience and tenure in the produce industry, provides us additional expertise as we target building new business opportunities within our advanced sourcing structure.”

Through partnerships with a large network of growers and packing operations, across the US as well as internationally from Mexico, Chile, Peru and South Africa Dole Diversified is able to provide a continuous 52-week supply of fresh products to all retail and wholesale channels.

