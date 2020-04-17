Dole Offers Thank You Cards to Honor Everyday Heroes During Covid-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dole Food Company continues its support of families abiding by nationwide stay-at-home orders during COVID-19 by launching the Dole Healthy-at-Home Video Series on National Banana Day.

The produce provider is also offering downloadable “Cut and Color Thank You Cards” for its customers and followers to print, color and address to those people that have stood-up in support of everyone during the past few weeks – including store clerks, truck drivers, doctors, nurses, food providers, mail and package delivery persons, and the many others that deserve to be acknowledged during this time.

The cards are now available on Dole’s At-Home Resource Page, launched last month with the most useful family resources it has developed over the years plus new nutrition tips, kid-friendly recipes, free printables, at-home activity ideas, and research-backed suggestions from Marcus. A highlight of the page is the online Healthy Eating Toolkit created by Dole in partnership with the national nonprofit Action for Healthy Kids (AFHK).

