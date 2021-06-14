Dole Picks Port Tampa Bay For New Shipping Route For Bananas, Pineapples

A new shipping service delivering Dole pineapples and bananas to the United States will pass through Port Tampa Bay starting later this summer.

In addition to fruit, the direct weekly route linking Tampa, Honduras and Guatemala will also deliver containerized shipping of cargo like automobiles and other commodities. Two ships, the MV Dole Maya and MV Dole Aztec, will deliver all goods and materials from Central America to Tampa; Gulfport, Miss.; and Freeport, Texas.

One reason Tampa was picked: A 135,000-square-foot refrigerated warehouse that opened in 2018, allowing the port to receive shipments of bananas, pineapples, limes, mangoes and other fruit from Central America.

