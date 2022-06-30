Dole Releases 10 Plant-Based Recipes for Outdoor Eating this July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can a plant-based menu satisfy Americans’ appetite for a picnic in the park, in the backyard or at the beach this 4th of July weekend and throughout July’s National Picnic Month?

Dole Food Company, Inc. is saying yes with 10 easy recipes that push the taste boundaries of what is possible with plant-forward meal prep for picnics, barbeques and outdoor parties this summer. Offered as part of the produce giant’s “Healthier by Dole” alternate menu series in July, the 10 dishes involve limited ingredients and menu steps and are vegan, vegetarian and/or gluten-free.

“Healthier by Dole” is a monthly series of recipe and menu substitutes to iconic dishes enjoyed during life’s big and small moments. Led by Melanie Marcus, RD, MA, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager, the program offers easy-to-make, flavorful recipes high in fruits and vegetables and perfect for any holiday or eating occasion. So far this year, Dole has offered a big game-worthy vegan tailgate in February, healthier, Irish-themed dishes for St. Patrick’s Day and a grilled-pineapple menu for Father’s Day in June.

The latest “Healthier by Dole” menu includes 10 sandwich, salad, side dish and drink recipes that provide a surprisingly delicious way to go gluten-free, vegetarian and/or vegan. Marcus focuses on uncomplicated snacks and handheld food that capitalize on the freshness factor, and she offers more picnic tips in her blog post on the Dole website.

“With summer in full force, Dole is out to show that picnics, barbecues and outdoor meals can be easy, healthy, flavorful and satisfying at the same time,” said Marcus. “From limited-ingredient vegetarian wraps and salads to vegan sandwiches and dips, we’re inviting Americans to discover the flavor and convenience possibilities of a plant-based picnic.”

“Healthier by Dole” Recipes for July:

· Star-Spangled Potato Salad (Vegetarian)

· Red, White & Berry Salad (Vegetarian)

· Chickpea Salad Wraps with Carrot “Bacon” (Vegetarian)

· Pineapple and Avocado Sandwich (Vegan)

· Pink Grapefruit Iced Tea (Vegetarian and Dairy Free)

· Whipped Strawberry Yogurt Dip (Vegan and Gluten-free)

· Glass Slipper Veggie Tea Sandwiches (Vegetarian)

· Maui Pizza Rollups (Vegetarian)

· Spinach-Avocado Hummus (Vegan and Gluten-free)

· Groot Root Fruit Juice (Vegan and Gluten-free)

