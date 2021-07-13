Dole Releases New Recipes Inspired by Disney’s Belle and Tiana for Bastille Day and National Chef Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company continues its total-wellness tribute to Disney’s Ultimate Princess Celebration with the release of four original recipes inspired by Disney’s Belle and Tiana in honor of Bastille Day (National Day of France) on July 14 and National Personal Chef Day on July 16, respectively.

Continuing through Jan. 3, 2022, Dole’s “A Recipe for Courage and Kindness” initiative features original recipes, DIY activities, contests, collectibles and virtual cooking classes and gatherings that showcase the courage and kindness themes of Disney’s 12 beloved Princess characters including being kind to the planet we call home.

The new entrée, salad, dessert and smoothie recipes to be unveiled July 14 join other dishes created by Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole nutrition and health communications manager, released on May 27 and June 8, and posted on www.dole.com/Disney.

Belle

Le Gris Stuff a la Lumiere (Vegetarian, Low-Fat and Low-Sodium): DOLE® Bananas, Strawberries and Blueberries are whisked together with chocolate graham crackers and light coconut whipped topping into a legitimately gray-hued vegetarian, low-fat and low-sodium treat that would make Lumiere in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast proud.

Enchanted Red Rose Smoothie (Vegan, Vegetarian, Gluten-Free, Low-Fat and Low-Sodium): A magical antioxidant blend of DOLE® Bananas, Strawberries, Raspberries, Cherries and apple juice.

Tiana

French Quarter Quiche (Vegetarian and Gluten-Free): Dole combines DOLE® Baby Spinach, Sweet Potato, Red Onion, bell pepper. egg whites and oat milk into vegetarian, gluten-free mini quiches named for Tiana’s culinary home.

Big Easy Summer Quinoa Salad (Vegetarian and Gluten-Free): DOLE® Arugula and Avocado are tossed with quinoa, roasted garbanzo beans and cherry bananas and topped with a blend of Cajun mustard, honey and seasoning.

Shoppers can now find images of Disney’s 12 Princess characters – Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida and Moana – on millions of DOLE® Bananas in supermarkets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Forty-seven unique collectible sticker designs featuring Disney Princesses and their famous sidekicks will ultimately be available.

Details of other program elements, including digital downloads, a dedicated social media campaign, blogger partnerships, an interactive Princess quiz and a virtual cooking event and royal banquet, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dole will offer a reimagined DOLE® Banana sticker storybook that will allow Disney fans to collect and post the commemorative Disney Princess stickers to tell their own story of courage and kindness.

Bastille Day, also known as the National Day of France, marks the birth of the France republic in 1789 while National Personal Chef Day honors chefs who cook in commercial and private kitchens.

Details of other Disney Princess-themed program elements will be announced in the coming weeks. For more about Dole’s royal tribute, go to www.dole.com/Disney. For other original recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.