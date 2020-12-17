Dole Strikes The Right Note With New Blue(sy) Smoothie Inspired By Disney and Pixar’s Soul

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company is providing a little healthy, bluesy inspiration to Joe Gardner and others trying to reclaim their passions as part of the fresh produce leader’s year-long collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios.

Inspired by the main character in Disney and Pixar’s Soul, which premieres on Disney+ on December 25, 2020, Dole has released its “Right Note Smoothie” featuring a jazzy blend of DOLE® Blueberries, Blackberries, Bananas, Pineapple, Spinach, almond milk and old-fashioned rolled oats. Dole created the bluish-purple-hued drink to be low-fat, low-sodium, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free to give it the same all-audience appeal as the widely anticipated film itself.

This week’s recipe release will be followed by a larger 2021 Dole healthy-living initiative themed to Disney and Pixar’s Soul. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, Dole launched multifaceted health and wellness programs inspired by the Disney and Pixar films Monsters, Inc. and Ratatouille, the latter of which continues at www.dole.com/Disney through January 2021 with original recipes, digital downloads, blogger partnerships and other interactive activities that encourage families to cook together.

To download a Right Note Smoothie recipe card, go to https://bit.ly/3afEB1p. For hundreds of other original recipes, nutritional insights and useful information, go to www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

Right Note Smoothie

An Original Dole Recipe Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Soul

Classification: Low-Fat, Low-Sodium, Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free

Prep: 15 minutes plus freezing

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 ripe DOLE® Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen

1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

1 cup chopped DOLE® Pineapple, frozen

½ cup DOLE® Baby Spinach

½ cup DOLE® Blueberries, frozen

⅓ cup DOLE® Blackberries plus additional for garnish (optional)

¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions

Purée all ingredients in a blender on high until smooth; serve garnished with blueberries and mint, if desired. Makes about 5 cups.

Approximate Nutritional Values per Serving (1¼ cups)

124 Calories, 16 Calories from Fat, 2g Fat (2%) (0g Saturated/0%), 0g Trans Fat, 0g Polyunsaturated Fat, 1g Monounsaturated Fat, 0mg Cholesterol (0%), 76mg Sodium (3%), 374mg Potassium (8%), 27g Carbohydrates (10%), 4g Fiber (14%), 14g Sugars, 3g Protein (5%), Vitamin A 8%, Vitamin C 35%, Calcium 15%, Iron 6%, Vitamin E 20%, Thiamin 10%, Vitamin B6 15%, Phosphorus 4%, Magnesium 10%, Manganese 35%

Chef Tip

Peel and freeze ripe bananas to use for this and other smoothie recipes and for baking.