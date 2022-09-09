Dole Suggests Unique Cake Recipes in Honor of September as the Most Common Birthday Month of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now you can have your birthday cake and eat it, too – without the guilt!

Dole Food Company, Inc. is making it easier for the tens of millions of Americans with birthdays in September – the most of any month of the year – to enjoy a healthier celebration with eight alternate birthday cake recipes in this month’s installment of its “Healthier by Dole” recipe series.

According to birth data from the National Center for Health Statistics and the Social Security Administration, more Americans celebrate their birthday on Sept. 9 than any other day of the year while nine of the 10 most common birth dates fall between Sept. 9 and Sept. 20. Not coincidentally, a survey by The Knot established December – exactly nine months before – as the most romantic and popular month for couples to get engaged, with Christmas Day as the top day to propose, followed by Dec. 24.

Offering September birthday babies a healthier celebration option, Dole is presenting eight original and fantastically delicious cake recipes that are both rich in fresh fruit and vegetables and gluten-free, low-fat, low-sodium and/or dairy-free.

“At Dole, we don’t want you to miss out on celebrating your birthday with a cake just because you’re trying to eat healthy or follow a special diet,” said Melanie Marcus, RD, MA, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager. “Whether you’re turning nine or 90 this month, we have a healthier, and still surprisingly indulgent birthday cake for you.”

Here are Marcus’ eight cake recipes courtesy of Dole:

· Birthday Pudding Mug Cake (Vegetarian and Non-Dairy)

· Fruit Layer “Cake” with Orange-Vanilla Aquafaba Whip (Vegetarian and Non-Dairy)

· Cocoa Raspberry Banana Mug Cake (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free and Low-Sodium)

· Bananas Foster Upside-Down Cake (Vegetarian, Low-Sodium and Non-Dairy)

· Provincial Pineapple-Banana Bundt Cake (Vegetarian and Low-Fat)

· Fresh Pineapple Upside-Down Cake (Vegetarian and Non-Dairy)

· Healthier Carrot Cake (Vegetarian and Low-Fat)

· Blackberry Cheesecake (Vegetarian and Low-Sodium)

“Healthier by Dole” is a monthly recipe series that provides healthier, easier menu alternatives for big and small holidays and eating occasions. Past offerings have included a big game-worthy vegan tailgate in February, healthier, Irish-themed dishes for St. Patrick’s Day in March, and 15-minute-made meals for back-to-school in August.

