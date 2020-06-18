Dole Taps its Hawaiian Legacy With New Slawesome! Coleslaw Kit Made With Real Dole Tropical Gold Pineapple

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The year was 1901 when James Drummond Dole began growing pineapples on the Island of Oahu and founded the Hawaiian Pineapple Company, a precursor to Dole Food Company and Hawaii’s long association with the beloved fruit.

More than a century later, while Dole still grows pineapples in Hawaii at the Dole Plantation and elsewhere, the company’s famous link to the Islands also continues in the form of the new DOLE® Hawaiian Slawesome!® Kit, the latest entry in Dole’s popular Slawesome!® line of seasoned coleslaw kits.

Shipping to retail today, the DOLE® Hawaiian Slawesome!® Kitfeatures a mix of shredded green and red cabbage and carrots, Dole’s Grilled Pineapple Dressing made with real DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapples, and tropical seasoning for an added punch of flavor. The SKU serves 3-4 people for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.99.

“Dole introduced Slawesome! in 2018 as the industry’s first line of seasoned coleslaw kits in response to simultaneous consumer demand for cabbage, coleslaw and Dole’s salad kits,” said Bil Goldfield, Dole’s director of corporate communications. “The line continues to show strength among the widest spectrum of shoppers – from vegetarians and plant-based-diet converts to flexitarians and meat-eaters wanting a topping for beef, pork, poultry and fish.”

“With the DOLE® Hawaiian Slawesome!® Kit, we’re directly leveraging our unique and historic pineapple experience to grow the coleslaw kit category with an only-from-Dole taste sensation that pairs well with pulled chicken sandwiches, fish tacos and turkey burgers, and is the perfect topping for a variety of soups and stews.”

Like all DOLE® Slawesome! ® Kits, the new SKU comes complete with Dole cabbages, a seasoning pack and original dressing to allow shoppers to simply toss and enjoy. The open-design bag offers flavor-specific pairing and topping suggestions and a link to Dole’s library of recipes, some of which feature DOLE Slawesome! Kits as ingredients. It joins the DOLE® Sweet Apple Slawesome!® Kit, DOLE® Mango Sriracha Slawesome!® Kit and DOLE® Fiesta Lime Slawesome!® Kit.

The global packaged salad kits leader, Dole offers 66 different packaged salad varieties including its popular Chopped!, Slawesome! and Premium salad kit lines, salad mixes and slaws. To see the complete Dole salad family, visit www.dole.com.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.