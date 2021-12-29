Dole Two-Month Retail Tour Reinforces Consumer Appeal of Salad Kits and Raises Money for Charity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For two months this fall, East Coast shoppers became accustomed to sharing the parking lot of their favorite Stop & Shop®, The Giant Company®, Giant Foods® or Food Lion® supermarket with a bright green food truck wrapped to encourage thoughts of new DOLE® Salad Kits.

That’s because Dole Food Company was part of the Ahold Delhaize Dole Street Team Tour, a 64-day, 6,000-mile journey to showcase the new delicious, easy-to-prepare Dole Salad Kits and forge a long-lasting impression with local shoppers promoting the Ahold produce department as a health and wellness destination.

The specially equipped food truck ultimately visited 99 Stop & Shop, The Giant Company, Giant Foods and Food Lion stores in nine states on the East Coast through Nov. 7. At each stop, representatives from the Dole Salads Street Team distributed free branded premiums, recipes and coupons good for free and discounted DOLE® Fresh Takes salad bowls, Chopped! and Premium salad kits. In all, more than 9,380 reusable tote bags, bag clips and tumblers were distributed, as well as 19,700 DOLE® Salad coupons to encourage shoppers to visit their neighborhood produce department.

Store and produce managers also greeted the Tour team and shoppers at each stop during the journey, which also included testimonial interviews with consumers and store managers. More than 250 hours of shopper and store associate interactions occurred with product sampling of more than 2,000 individual bags of Dole’s new Peppercorn and Buffalo Ranch Chopped Kits.

“It was a privilege to partner with Stop & Shop, The Giant Company, Giant Foods, and Food Lion to showcase our expanded Chopped Salad kits and directly support our shared vision of healthy living through nutrition, especially a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Chuck Sardo, Director of Sales-East, Dole Fresh Vegetables “Each stop incentivized local shoppers to explore their produce department as their go-to source for healthy and easy meal planning and preparation this fall and winter.”

The world’s packaged salad and salad kit leader, Dole offers 68 packaged salad varieties including the popular Chopped! and Premium salad kit lines, salad mixes and slaws as well as 15 ready-to-eat bowl salads totaling 83 salad offerings. To see the complete Dole salad family, visit www.dole.com.

About Dole plc

Dole plc is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.