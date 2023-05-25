Dole Welcomes Visitors and Locals Wanting to Experience an Authentic Working Hawaiian Pineapple Farm

WAHIAWA, Oahu, Hawaii – Dole Food Company Hawaii, part of Dole plc, has launched a hands-on, behind-the-scenes agricultural tour of the original Dole pineapple farm on Oahu in Hawaii. For visitors and locals wanting an authentic, small-group, locally guided tour, it’s the only experience of its kind on Oahu.

“With the renewed interest in agriculture and food tourism, there has been a growing demand by locals and visitors to see, touch and taste an authentic slice of Hawaii,” said Dan Nellis, general manager of Dole Food Company Hawaii. “We launched the Dole North Shore Pineapple Farm Tour to share our history and to give guests a chance to follow the pineapple-growing process from seed to fruit for the first time.”

According to Nellis, the Dole North Shore Pineapple Farm Tour is a full-day, door-to-door experience starting with a morning pickup by semi-private shuttle at most hotels in Waikiki. Guests have exclusive access to the iconic Dole pineapple fields in Wahiawa to view the full production lifecycle of the world-famous DOLE®Royal Hawaiian Pineapple – from planting and harvesting to packing. At the end of the tour, each guest receives a freshly harvested DOLE® Royal Hawaiian Pineapple. Additional stops at points of interest along the North Shore are included.

Operated by Go Tours Hawaii, the Dole North Shore Pineapple Farm Tour is offered on weekdays and certain holidays. Guests using the code “DOLE20” at the time of booking on the Dole North Shore Pineapple Farm Tour website can save 20% on ticket prices for a limited time.

For full tour details and to purchase tickets, go to www.DoleFruitHawaii.com.

Dole Food Company Hawaii grows and markets DOLE® Royal Hawaiian Pineapples, Papayas, Waialua Estate Coffee and Chocolate on Oahu’s North Shore, all of which ship globally. Dole Food Company Hawaii also sells merchandise after the tour as well as online. For details, visit https://www.dolefruithawaii.com/.

Dole plc is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole plc is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.