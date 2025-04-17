Dole’s Bobby Banana is Now on LinkedIn!

Instead of looking for another job, the famous Cavendish banana will use the site to forge digital connection with banana lovers worldwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most people use LinkedIn to network, build their professional brand and position themselves for their next job by showcasing their skills, experience and education to a wide audience.

But as the official healthy-eating mascot of Dole Food Company, Bobby Banana already has the best job: tell the world about the wonders of a diet rich in bananas and other fresh fruits and vegetables.

After all, despite being born in the 1990s, the 7-foot Cavendish banana remains farm-fresh, nutrient-dense, exuberant and full of natural energy. He never over ripens and seems completely unconcerned that he is incapable of frowning or touching the top of his partially peeled head. As far as brand mascots go, he has the perfect life in the sun.

Social media habits evolve, however – even for produce ambassadors. Said William Goldfield, Dole Food Company’s director of communications: “After years of meeting banana lovers in-person at supermarkets, festivals, fairs and special events, Bobby wants to expand connection with his millions of fans. He’s heard about the networking benefits of LinkedIn so decided to join the cyber-community to share company news and rally even more kids and their parents to adopt a heathier diet and lifestyle. And what better time to launch his new page than today’s National Banana Day?”

Bobby will use his new LinkedIn page to share updates on Dole fruit business, discuss sustainability initiatives, promote banana usage and suggest produce-rich recipes, serving suggestions and entertaining ideas. He will educate followers about Dole’s campaigns, farming operations and hunger-relief efforts and program events.

Bobby’s LinkedIn followers will be the first to hear about his public appearances, meet-and-greets and banana meet-ups across the country.

Introduced to the world by Dole in early 1990s to put a bright, optimistic face on healthy living, Bobby Banana spends most of his time promoting smarter eating habits and active lifestyles at schools, supermarkets and special events throughout the country. He took center stage in 2024 as the host of Dole’s “125th Banana-Versary, a year-long celebration of the produce leader’s quasquicentennial year in the banana business. As part of the festivities, Bobby was inducted into the Dole Banana Hall of Fame and honored with his own display at the National Mascot Hall of Fame.

To see Bobby Banana’s LinkedIn profile and follow him, go to https://www.linkedin.com/in/bobby-banana-003636360/.

Bobby’s new LinkedIn presence expands a large Dole social media universe that includes Dole Food Company pages on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and LinkedIn totaling close to 2 million followers.

About Dole plc

Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Operating in more than 70 countries, Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

In the U.S., Dole was ranked as the most-trusted brand in Fresh Fruit and Salad Kits in the 2025 BrandSpark Most-Trusted Brand Awards Presented by Newsweek as determined by more than 29,000 American shoppers who shared their insights on which brands they trust most and why.