Donations to WAEF Matched in November

Wenatchee, Wash… Donations made to the Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) will be matched this month thanks to the generosity of three tree fruit industry companies. The match is made possible by CMI Orchards, Fine Americas and Orchard-Rite. Matched donations support the scholarship and student support efforts of the foundation.

Annually, WAEF awards over $1 million in scholarships. This year, 350 students are on college campuses with WAEF support. 75% of current year WAEF scholarship recipients are first-generation students.

Yet support for WAEF students extends far beyond the scholarships they receive. Doris Carbajal, a current WAEF scholarship recipient shared this about WAEF donor impact, “WAEF has given me the support and encouragement that really motivates me to do better in my studies no matter how difficult it gets. I truly appreciate the positive impact they have on my life because not only are they helping me, but my family as well.” Year-round support for students is provided through professional development workshops, career preparation tours, mentoring, care packages, and much more.

WAEF chairman Laurie Knebusch is also a student mentor with WAEF. “Connecting with students in small groups through WAEF’s mentor programs allows us to individually assist students reach their goals. As a fellow first-generation college student, I appreciate the confidence boost provided when someone wants to engage you in conversation about your career dreams and is also willing to provide advice and connections,” she commented.

The majority of recipients plan to return to their home communities following degree completion. Students are pursuing a wide variety of career options including horticulture, business, medicine, architecture, engineering and much more. WAEF scholarships may be used at accredited public & private universities, community colleges and vocational/technical institutions.

Starting November 1st, the first $18,000 received in contributions will be matched.

Contributions can be made online at www.waef.org/match, by calling WAEF at (509) 663-7713, or sending a check addressed to WAEF to 2900 Euclid Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801. Please note “match” on the memo line.

To learn more about the matching promotion, please visit www.waef.org/match.

The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of the tree fruit industry. Its mission is to impact lives through access to education opportunities. Learn more about WAEF at www.waef.org or by calling the foundation office at (509) 663-7713.